This year, as usual, the state legislature has failed to present a budget by the constitutionally mandated June 30. Now it’s September, and there is an urgent need to complete the task.
The Republicans correctly report that the state’s regular tax income sources are inadequate to meet ongoing expenditures. This is not a problem at the moment since there is a fiscal surplus that may be spent,, but in a couple of years a crisis will arise.
Proposed solutions will reflect a political ideology, that is, certain values and recognized facts. Regressive taxes like sales taxes are the choice of Republicans unless they simply propose cutting current programs to save money. Democrats are willing to raise taxes. Gov. Tom Wolf in his first term called for an increase in the state income tax, but when Republicans reacted with horror, he set this aside.
The Pennsylvania Constitution forbids a progressive tax. But even a flat rate will result in a much larger tax bill for the high earners. Republicans think that any sector of the economy that produces billionaires is working properly. And the wealthy more often donate to Republicans.
Both parties often approve tax credits for worthy causes, but they need to remember that each credit diminishes state revenues. Prioritizing is important here.
Among the urgent needs is education funding. School districts with meager taxable property suffer. Erie did receive a special grant a few years ago, but this help has not been repeated. And now we hear that Allentown claims it has been massively underfunded.
The state constitution requires full funding for education thru high school. In February, Commonwealth Court ruled that the state is in violation of our constitution. Few bring up this possibility, but I think a court can hold a state in contempt, with the punishment to be that no state official can appear before the court to argue for or against an outcome of a case being heard.
This education funding shortfall includes higher education. Pennsylvania has exhibited incompetence and corruption as it has failed to develop a properly coordinated system. We have instead a dual system of “state related” universities and their branches (mainly Penn State) as well as 14 state-owned universities. Over several decades, funding for the latter has dropped from about 75 percent of their budgets to below 25 percent.
Robert Nozick (1938-2002), noted Harvard political philosopher, claimed that taxes damage citizens’ autonomy by taking some of their money that could otherwise be used to enhance it. He advocated the most minimal government with no welfare programs. Late in his life he modified his views somewhat.
Let me play with Nozick’s ideas. The government could be supported by voluntary donations. Following the model of university donors, who can choose to support libraries, athletics, or other areas, citizens could donate to any of an array of government programs. A variation of this could require each citizen to donate, e.g., $10,000 while preserving choices. The problem with any choice-driven scenario is that it often will result in a skewed government agendum.
In my June 20, 2017, opinion column in The Meadville Tribune, I proposed a minimal property tax that every agency, institution and government would pay. This tax will diminish the current quarrels over assessed valuation. Tax revenue would then be gained from other sources.
So now it’s time to think carefully about tax issues. For any legislator willing to promote the wellbeing of our commonwealth, the conclusion should be to raise the state income tax to a level to meet our needs. This increase should include taxing part of retirement income. Also, cities and counties ought to consider starting or raising income taxes.
Ed Abegg is emeritus professor of philosophy at PennWest University Edinboro and author of “Political Morality in a Disenchanted World,” “Engaging the World;” and “A Deeper Look: A Rational Philosopher Writes on Culture and Nature.”
