Guess what? This is no April Fools' Day prank. Major League Baseball's season-opening day this year falls on April 1.
All 30 MLB teams will take to the diamond regardless of what surprises Mother Nature might have in store as to what the weather will be like on April 1. Remember, its April Fools' Day and you just have to expect those little unexpected pranks and jokes.
Last year, MLB opening day was scheduled to start on March 26, but due to COVID-19 the entire season was postponed. After weeks of waiting, the league felt it was safe to begin a shortened season as long as they used COVID protocols in the summer. Even Little League baseball was able to start with a shortened season as well.
On July 23, all 30 MLB teams took to the field with the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees. It just doesn’t get any better than that for an opening day game.
Even through it was July, America’s favorite pastime was about to begin and the long anticipated wait was finally over. Team owners and players agreed to play a shortened schedule of only 60 games with the playoffs in October.
I was home on July 23 with a front row seat watching TV when the Major League Baseball logo came on the screen and the announcer saying, “The following is a Major League Baseball Presentation.” The camera then showed an overhead view of the stadium zooming in on home plate, center field and the sidelines with all the empty seats.
Gerrit Cole was starting pitcher for New York and Max Scherzer was the starter for Washington. Aaron Judge singled in the first for the Yankees with a line-drive to left field. Later, Giancario Stanton smashed a homer to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Stanton’s ball hit the bleachers and bounced before it came to rest some 459 feet. I couldn’t believe what I just saw in the first inning of play. All those empty seats, the ball flying through the air bouncing and finally coming to rest on a ledge with no one standing, yelling, cheering or waving to what just happened.
As the game went on, the hitting from both teams amazed me, along with some outstanding fielding. The atmosphere in the empty stadium with no fans sitting behind home plate, not even down the first- or third-base lines, gave me a mysteriously uncanny feeling like something out of Rod Sterling's television show, “The Twilight Zone."
I found myself remembering that unforgettable haunting music and wording to the program's introduction.
“You’re traveling through another dimension — a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries is that of imagination. That’s a signpost up ahead you’re next stop: The Twilight Zone."
The game delayed in the sixth inning because of rain and the Yankees won the rain-shortened game 4-1. There were no cheers, high-fives, no clapping or chants, and not even a flag waving from the bleachers — only a stadium full of empty seats.
If you were to asked me what I missed about Major League Baseball in 2020, I would say this: I missed seeing a little boy sitting beside his dad wearing a brand-new hat with his glove in hand hoping to get a souvenir ball to take home.
I missed seeing a young couple holding hands enjoying an afternoon at the ballpark. I missed seeing groups of men and women who received complimentary tickets from the office to take a half-day off from work to take in a game.
I missed seeing those long concession stand lines in the food courts and stadium vendors strolling the bleachers yelling out, “Cold beer here.”
I missed the stadium organ playing, especially during the seventh-inning stretch with everyone singing “Take Me Out To The Ball Game."
I look at all those empty seats and visualize families of parents and grandparents making lifetime memories.
But what I really missed the most was being able to walk through the gates, handing over my ticket and receiving, in turn, a smile and hello with a, "Welcome to Yankee Stadium." This, by far, is what I missed the most.
On April 1, for the second straight year in a row, Major League Baseball players will take to the diamond following COVID-19 protocols.
There’s no way of telling how the 2021 season will progress, but if everyone does their part by wearing a face masks, continue to do social distancing and obey the protocols put in place the games will go on. It will require everyone doing their part so our great American ballparks can open once again with fans returning to all those empty seats and enjoying America favorite pasttime once again. It’s time for baseball.
No fooling!
Bob Massung grew up in Meadville and retired from PPG Industries. His columns on a variety of topics have been published by The Meadville Tribune.