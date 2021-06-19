Meadville City Council have some important decisions to make in the near future, including naming a new city manager.
Whether one will be named before the new council is elected and takes office in January remains to be seen.
In the meantime, the November election will determine whether council will be all Democrats or whether one or two Republicans will be named.
Currently, council is made up of four Democrats and one Republican. Jim Roha is the sole Republican.
Voters will elect two council members and a mayor in November.
Barring any unforeseen changes, Jaime Kinder (who is unopposed in the fall) will become mayor.
If memory serves me right, she will be the first female — and the first African American — to be elected mayor.
At the same time, to my knowledge, no females have ever run for mayor.
We have had several female deputy mayors, but no female mayors.
• • •
In the meantime, some people are wondering what position — if any — Roan Hunter, who lost in his bid to be the GOP nominee for county clerks of courts -- will seek next.
Hunter had said during his campaign that he wanted to use that office as a "stepping stone" to a higher office.
However, he was not specific about which office. It could be county or state or federal.
It's no secret the Democrats would like to unseat state Rep. Brad Roae and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly.
Of course, Hunter is not a Democrat — meaning he would have to challenge incumbents in his own party.
That would not be the first time that happened. If you recall, Roae challenged incumbent Teresa Forcier and won.
Or, Hunter may seek another county position in two years as there will be many offices on the ballot.
• • •
Last week's bear swimming in Conneaut Lake brought a lot of attention.
At Conneaut Lake Borough Council's meeting, council president joked that the bear might have been exercising for the upcoming Paddle Fest (kayak race and dice run) being sponsored by the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society or could have been going for his annual physical at the home of Dr. Robert Bazylak, which is near where the bear was swimming.
Luckily, nobody bothered the bear and from all accounts, the bear bothered nobody.
• • •
The unveiling of the time capsule from the 50th Crawford County Fair — in 1995 — brought some interesting items and great memories.
It included many different items, ranging from fair baseball caps to a fair flag and newspapers and posters.
Many of those at the event recalled many of the memories of that fair, including the entertainer that year was Billy Ray Cyrus.
The three commissioners attended and Francis Weiderspahn and Eric Henry wore similar blue shirts, causing one bystander to ask Chris Soff if he didn't get the memo. Soff was wearing a red shirt with the embroidered letter about the county fair. Soff grinned and said he was "playing to the crowd," referring to wearing the shirt appropriate for the occasion.
• • •
The two women who pulled the items out of the capsule were Charlene Vlasnik, former secretary of the fair; and Denise Foltz, daughter of the late Crawford County Commissioner Ivan Rose, who was fair board president for many years, including the year of the 50th anniversary. Among those in the audience was Jack Vivian, who retired from the county maintenance crew.
Speaking of the maintenance crew, the event brought memories of the late Steve Scott, who had to sit through many of the long fair board meetings to determine what was needed by his crew to make the grounds ready for the fair.
One of my favorite memories was when the new grandstand was being built. Although an outside contractor was hired, Scott had to work in conjunction with him and schedule the workload for his crew.
Asked at one meeting if there was time to do it, Scott calmly replied that he worked for them and if commissioners told him it needed done, he would see it got done.
At the same time, he was honest when there wasn't going to be enough time.
• • •
County employees — as well as many people from throughout the county in other township and city offices — are mourning the death of Attorney R. Charles Thomas, who served in various capacities for many governmental bodies.
He was a very well respected attorney as well as respected individual.
His quick wit and sharp legal mind were still evident up until his death.
He was often asked to run for county judge, but chose not to. His uncle, the late F. Joseph Thomas, was a judge and R. Charles worked on the campaign of Judge Anthony Vardaro. He was active in politics, but was very respectful about it with none of the feelings often expressed today.
He was a frequent guest of Joe Furno at the Republican dinners despite being a Democrat. And, he was warmly welcomed by the GOP!
He will be missed for certain.
Condolences go out to his family and friends.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.