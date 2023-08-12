My friend, Roy Fox, was a well-known KDKA radio talk show host in the 1970s and ‘80s. Since 1989, he has been the caretaker of the Rufus King Manor House and Museum in Jamaica, Queens, New York City.
I have written about King in this space previously. While not well-known, King was one of the five principal authors of the U.S. Constitution and a signer of that document as a delegate of Massachusetts.
King’s library numbered some 3,500 books. Fox lives in an apartment on the top floor of the Manor House with his own library of over 4,000 books. “They are my friends,” he says. During our many phone conversations, I’ll mention a topic and Fox will say, “let me check a friend,” and in seconds he will find a relevant book and quote from it, thereby illuminating our conversation.
I spend much of my time in front of computers writing or reading, or on my phone scrolling through various communications. I have grown accustomed to reading the digital version of the Wall Street Journal on my phone. But there is nothing like holding a book or the Meadville Tribune.
Which brings a side note to mind: I am amazed at what people will spend on streaming services and the like but think it’s too much to pay for the local newspaper, which is so important to being an informed citizen.
Back to books.
For many years, most of my reading was newspapers, industry trade journals, and news magazines.
When we moved to Mt. Lebanon in 1973, I became the assistant coach of the high school hockey team. The head coach was Clare “Mickey” McDermott, a nationally known labor arbitrator and an avid reader. His library rivaled Fox’s. During our drives to games, our conversations roamed far and wide over the spectrum.
Long after we were done coaching, Mick invited me to join a book club. I was quite intimidated because these men were much more well-read than I was. The books they chose covered a wide range of history, politics, social issues and more — fiction and nonfiction. I learned much, both from the members and from books I would never have read otherwise.
Upon moving to Meadville, my wife, Marie, was invited to join a book club. Similarly, it consisted of women who read far more and in greater variety than she. The joy, however, was that she — and then I — were being introduced to new friends, authors with stories, insights and ideas that stimulated thought and discourse.
One of those newfound friends is Rinker Buck. Look him up. We met through Marie’s book club reading his “The Oregon Trail: A New American Journey.” Recently, we learned of Buck’s latest book: “Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure” and immediately purchased it. Marie read it, then I did while family camping at Allegany State Park in New York.
Buck is one of those authors who takes you on adventure, introduces you to wonderful places and real characters, and brings history and geography alive. Buck begins his book presenting much history of the Three Rivers Region.
Having worked for the former Dravo Corp., both a builder of river boats and barges and a river transportation operator, my own experiences enabled me to envision being in the pilot houses of the vessels Buck was encountering on his flatboat Patience as he journeyed from Elizabeth, Pa., to New Orleans.
Yet having lived in a river development region so important to our country, and worked for ten years in that industry, I still learned much from Buck. This line on page four says it all: “Strangely, the flatboat era and its immense impact on American history is rarely taught in schools, even at the college level.” Reading books fills the gaps and gives us more perspective.
Several years ago, I started a periodic Saturday ritual with our granddaughter. Prior to ice cream at Pizza Villa, we visit Tattered Corners where sometimes she can spend a good hour before selecting a book (or two or three) for me to purchase for her. I am glad to be helping her make new friends.
Ross Feltz of Meadville is a public relations consultant and co-owner of Decorating Den Interiors.
