A terrible illness infects hundreds of college students and faculty, seriously disrupting “life as normal” on their handsome hilltop campus. Academic schedules are forced to adjust; campus health protocols are stretched to the limit; athletic events are canceled.
And the war. Allegheny students are upset, protesting loudly. As battles are fought abroad, the horror is being felt at home.
Financially, inflation has taken a firm grip on the economy. Tuition might go up!
Sound familiar? Yes, that was life at Allegheny College — 49 years ago.
While researching information on some of Allegheny’s former athletes, and using the archives of the college newspaper, The Campus, I was noticing many interesting non-sports headlines. I decided to read through all of the twice-a-week Campus editions of January 1973, as that was the season I began to cover Allegheny sports as a rookie reporter for The Meadville Tribune.
Right away, it seemed odd that only nine players were in the basketball team photo published on Jan 9, 1973. At least three players were missing from Coach Norm Sundstrum’s squad as they prepared for their first conference game of the season.
Flipping back to page one, the reason became clear.
“Flu hits college community: 120 cases in one day.” The health center was overrun with infected students, and many others couldn’t make it to the facility to get medical attention. So, doctors and nurses went to those students’ rooms to offer help.
On the opinion page, a student columnist summed it up: “The recent epidemic of ‘London flu’ sweeping over the campus has thrown a different light upon that much-maligned institution, the Winslow Health Center. Many students infected with the ‘bug’ have come into contact for the first time with the medical facilities provided by the College as they search for relief. The doctors and nurses have had to work under staggering loads as they try to ease the suffering of as many as 100 students a day.”
Another student even submitted a thank-you note to the Winslow staff in the form of a letter to the editor.
A few days later, the Vietnam War claimed big chunks of newsprint. The U.S. was being criticized for a new round of heavy bombing in North Vietnam. A contingent from Allegheny traveled to New York City to take part in a major protest.
And, of course, there were interesting student-life issues to grab readers’ attention that month.
Student council forwarded a set of concerns that included placing a milk machine in Edwards House, and the need for cigarette machines in the dormitories.
Downtown, to the delight of many students, a McDonald’s franchise had opened a few weeks earlier on Park Avenue. “The constantly crowded store’s ‘Owner-Operator,’ John McCarney, termed his first month of operation as ‘very successful,’ ” a page-one Campus story blazed.
Other merchants also were trying to woo students, publishing eye-catching ads. Men’s suits at Weldon’s Clothing were on sale for $54; chicken dinners were 99 cents at Red Barn (where Taco Bell is today); Art’s Restaurant, 966 Park Ave., was offering good deals on take-out Kentucky Fried Chicken meals; and at Charlie Anderson’s Theodore’s Restaurant (where Burger King stands today) sandwiches were being served daily until midnight, along with four beers on tap and “fine mixed drinks.”
Global warming anyone? The Alpha Phi Omega fraternity volunteered to build a temporary ice skating rink near the on-campus tennis courts. They paid the $225 for materials, and 15 brothers did the work. Alas, “tropical temperatures prevailed in Meadville during most of January” and the rink got little use.
By the end of that warm month, the basketball team was also hot, winning a big game against league rival Washington and Jefferson College. A key factor was the return of star player John “Bull” Reynders, who a few years later would become Sundstrom’s replacement as the Gators’ head coach; today Reynders is president at Morningside University in Iowa.
A week earlier, the Thiel College hoopers had visited the David Mead Field House, with the Tomcats pouncing on the Gators. Scoring 19 points for Thiel was a home-grown phenom, Lynn Jones of Linesville. Jones would go on to collect five World Series rings as a Major League baseball player and coach. His brother, Darryl, who also authored many interesting chapters in a fine professional baseball career, is now an assistant baseball coach for the Gators.
In that night’s junior varsity game, the Gators had topped Thiel, with 20 points coming from speedy freshman Lou Stack, who would go on to a fine career of practicing law in Meadville.
Also on that outstanding JV team was future Gator Hall of Famer Bobby Del Greco, who is now “attorney to the sports stars” of Pittsburgh.
As the month came to a close, it was college president Lawrence Pelletier in the headlines. He called in a sub-group of 15 students and told them that tuition would not rise for the following year. He cautioned it was a “calculated risk,” because the college needed a new computer data base; inflation had become a problem; and student retention numbers were troublesome (increasing numbers of students were not returning to school each year, thus lowering enrollment goals, a national trend still today).
Oh, and there was that mess to clean up — $15,000 in damage to dormitory lounges and restrooms needed attention.
But alumni giving was exceptionally high, Pelletier noted, so tuition would not rise.
January 1973, an interesting four weeks “yonder on the hill.”
Ed Mailliard is a Meadville resident.