This past summer, I signed up for one of those raised-bed garden spots at the rec complex. What a wonderful program for local residents; a sanctuary, some might say.
My personal rectangle looked kind of silly, though. By overplanting, I produced a tall jungle of leaves, stems and vines. Still, I harvested some tomatoes, peppers, basil and spaghetti squash, and I brought home many items from the community garden’s shared-space plots.
What remained of my small but delicious tomato crop finally ran its course in September. Craving a final homegrown tomato or two, I headed to a local produce spot that everyone knows and loves. And right away, I saw several small baskets of ripe red tomatoes at one stand. So beautiful! I stood there, looking them over.
What happened next … well, my fellow Americans, just imagine if this happened to you:
“Your tomatoes look great,” I said to the friendly looking man behind the table.
“Oh yes, they’re wonderful, the best around,” he declared, smiling. “I can tell you know a good tomato when you see one. Choosing any of these will make you very happy.”
I told the nice gentleman my “jungle” story. He listened intently.
“Life can be difficult,” he said, shaking his head. “But I can tell you learned a lot. Progress starts with good ideas. We have to move forward.”
I stressed that freshness and home-growing can make the difference for a perfect tomato sandwich.
“There’s no debating that,” he said, somewhat forcefully. “Far too many people miss the point about tomatoes.”
I kept looking over his wares. “Did you pick these this morning,” I asked.
“Oh, they’re the freshest you can get. I’m 100 percent sure of that,” he said.
“Good. Gotta love fresh,” I said. “So you just picked these today?”
“My sons do the picking.”
“Ahhh, so your sons, they got up bright and early this morning …” I said, still wondering which tomatoes were freshest.
“It’s like that stand over there,” he interrupted, pointing across the way. “I know my sons are doing good work for me. Well, at that booth, their daughters also go into the fields. I’m sure you know what I mean.”
“Oh, yes, that’s nice. The girls get out there and pick the stuff,” I said.
“Daughters,” he said. “I’m sure you know what I mean.”
“Oh, I see,” I said, not sure what we were even talking about now.
I paused, trying to not look or sound too stupid (good luck with that).
“What time did you say your sons had to wake up to pick these beautiful tomatoes?”
“Oh, they get up so early, before it’s light out sometimes. Always trying to help. Superior work ethic. And they have their other very good jobs, too. The economy would have no trouble if there were more kids like these.”
I must have looked perplexed. “The economy,” I uttered, under my breath, not sure how we got to this point.
But he had heard my whisper. “I agree with you completely! It is so tough these days, isn’t it, my friend? I know a lot of farmers who are rolling over in their graves. Oh, some of these dirty politicians and their terrible ads. Why can’t we work together in this great land of ours? I can tell that you have strong beliefs, don’t you?”
At that point, my strongest belief was that I might not live long enough to taste my next tomato sandwich. I picked out two tomatoes, paid the man, accepted his hardy handshake, and began to walk away.
“Oh,” I said, turning back. Do you also carry sourdough bread? I heard about that famous professor’s work. You know, he even wrote a book about it and, well, just wondering.”
“Ah, sourdough bread,” he said boldly. “Let me tell you about sourdough bread!”
I interrupted, said my phone was ringing, and reached deep into my pocket as I walked away.
Later, thinking that he saw I was actually phone-less, I worried that I was being impolite. I returned to the produce stand to apologize and maybe pick up a fresh onion. But another man was standing in his place.
“I was just here,” I said, obviously confused. “Where’s the other farmer?”
“Oh, that guy? He’s not a farmer. Chatty fella. He was just passing by and said he’d watch the stand for me while I did some quick errands. Care to try some tomatoes? I picked them myself this morning.”
