The year-to-year inflation rate increased yet again in recent weeks, this time to another historic 40-year high: up 9.1 percent from June 2021 to June 2022.
That number is telling for several reasons, most notably because that is a major increase from last summer when President Joe Biden called inflation “temporary” and Treasury Secretary called it “transitory.” Clearly, neither were true.
Like so many of you, I suspected the 9.1 percent figure does not truly reflect how high inflation has actually climbed. So, my team and I crunched the numbers. Through data compiled by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS), we learned that inflation has actually increased by a whopping 13.3 percent since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.
13.3 percent from then until now.
This benchmark isn’t used to scapegoat the President. It’s used to show the truly dangerous impact of this administration’s decision to approve trillions of dollars in additional federal spending — coupled with trillions more allocated by the Federal Reserve — to prop up an economy that was already recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
My Democrat colleagues have effectively implemented what is a 13.3 percent tax on all Americans. These days, that tax hits the hardest at the supermarket and the gas pump. Whether you’re feeding your family or filling your tank, all of us are paying more while receiving less. I notice the higher prices every time I drive back and forth to Washington or if I’m making dinner for the grandkids. Eggs are up 33 percent; butter is up 21 percent; chicken is up 18 percent; and gasoline is still more than $2 per gallon higher than when President Biden took office eighteen months ago.
We can’t forget what led us here. On day one in office, Mr. Biden signed an executive order that ended the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have helped to produce and ship more North American crude oil. Just this spring, the President canceled oil drilling lease sales in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico. He is actively depleting our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in an attempt to lower gas prices, only to see those prices increase and our oil stockpiles plummet. Depleting the SPR isn’t just bad policy, it also weakens our national security.
These self-inflicted wounds are having real-life consequences for everyone here in western Pennsylvania. The impact of inflation and short-sighted energy policy decisions are forcing some to decide whether to heat or whether to eat. My office has received calls in recent weeks from constituents who traditionally refill their propane tanks or heating oil supplies during the summer months, when home-heating costs are typically cheaper.
Except that’s not the case now.
In fact, home heating oil is up 96 percent from the day President Biden took office; Propane: up 42 percent, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In an area like ours, where the median income is $54,000, sky-high propane prices are not simply about the cost of grilling in the summer. It’s about the cost of heating your home in the winter.
The bottom line: this administration’s reckless economic and energy policies are costing the hardworking American taxpayer more money to drive to work where the dollar they make is increasingly worth less.
Many people have asked me what I’m doing to help lower inflation. In one word: energy. So many of the problems we see today revolve around the Biden administration’s about-face on commonsense energy policy that would drive down gasoline, diesel, and home-heating costs. That starts with reopening the Keystone XL pipeline; and increasing domestic oil production, not begging our adversaries for help.
Closer to home, I joined my fellow Pennsylvania House Republicans in signing a resolution to the Biden administration expressing the importance of Pennsylvania’s energy industry. The Keystone State produces more than one-fifth of all U.S. natural gas. When my colleagues tell me we should consider an “all of the above” approach, I remind them we need to remember the energy supply directly beneath our feet in our very own commonwealth.
We must also continue fixing our broken supply chain. That’s why in June, I joined nearly 100 of my House colleagues to co-sponsor — and pass — the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. This bill reduces bottlenecks at U.S. ports, refills our store shelves, and ultimately will begin to lower costs for American retailers and consumers.
First, the Biden administration ignored inflation. Then they denied its existence. Now, inflation has climbed to 13.3 percent since Jan. 2021 and you’re paying more every single day with no end in sight. I’m with you: I’ve had enough of the Democrats’ so-called solutions that just aren’t working. Unlike for some folks in Washington, for us, this isn’t theory. This is life.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly represents Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District, which includes Crawford County. He is a member of the Ways & Means Committee and is a founding member of the Congressional Propane Caucus.
