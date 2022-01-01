In today’s world of instant communication and social media, it may be hard to believe that some in our area are not aware of an important healthcare resource. The Meadville Area Fee Clinic (MAFC) has existed since 1997 to provide primary care to those who do not have insurance.
Recently, Madalyn Davis who volunteers at the clinic, said she thinks that there are people who need the services and are eligible but are not aware of the services.
Located on the second floor of 505 Poplar St. (behind Grove Street hospital), the MAFC provides free primary care services to adults, age 18 to 65, who have no health insurance, medical assistance, Medicare or veteran’s benefits. Persons with chronic health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma can receive care and monitoring at the clinic.
MAFC services are free of charge, and if the needed medical services cannot be provided by the clinic, referrals are made to specialists who may offer care at a free or reduced cost. Some prescriptions are available free to patients who qualify due to income levels. MAFC does not provide emergency care and patients are urged to seek such care at an emergency facility.
My own familiarity with MAFC started when I became a deacon at First Presbyterian Church. One of our ministries was to volunteer one evening a month to answer the phone, schedule appointments, and provide other assistance. The doctor volunteering his services on those evenings was Dr. Paul Peirsel, also a member of our church.
As I volunteered, I learned more about the history of the MAFC. I learned that another member of First Presbyterian, the late Dr. David Kirkpatrick, was instrumental in starting the MAFC, along with Duane Koller, another First Presbyterian member, and then-mayor Tony Petruso.
The clinic is staffed by volunteer clinicians and other volunteer staff. All professional staff are licensed or certified in their field. An independent volunteer board of directors consists of Chair Bev Kennedy, Secretary/Treasurer Koller, Dr. Amy Miles, Robert Chafey, Lisa Cox, Annette Gullick, Brian Hasenkopf, Dr. Kevin Kraeling, Joyce Ladner, Cora Mozins, Debbie Pipp, Jennifer Patten-Rudolph, and Dave Shaffer. Diane Craven serves as part-time office manager. These dedicated individuals give their time and talents. generously to serve up to 1000 patients annually.
The Meadville Medical Center’s support has been critical to the clinic from the beginning. One might wonder if the clinic would exist if our medical center hadn’t continued to be independent.
While the majority of the clinic’s funding comes from kind and generous community members as well as being supported by United Way for more than 20 years, the clinic also benefits from Crawford Gives and partnerships with the Mill Run Pharmacy, Allegheny College, La Roche College, the Dispensary of Hope in Nashville, Tenn., and others.
For more information, go to Facebook and search for the Meadville Area Free Clinic and view the excellent video hosted by Koller and featuring Dr. Miles. You may also call (814) 333-3932.
Here’s a specific way you can help: If you know someone struggling with their health who might qualify, tell them about the free clinic. If you are part of an organization that serves the underserved, be sure to have clinic pamphlets on hand. People can’t be helped if they are unaware.
Help spread the word about the Meadville Area Free Clinic.
Ross Feltz is a public relations consultant and co-owner of Decorating Den Interiors in Meadville.