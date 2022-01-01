Referring to someone by a wrong name or personal description can stir up trouble, and in many cases, rightfully so.
It can get ugly in a hurry. Maybe some “sweet talk” could come in handy to improve the mood in our little town.
Not that the Meadville area has a bad attitude but, well, there are symbols and words popping up that strike some of us as being a little too bold. We’re not alone. It seems that the whole world could stand to lighten up. Wouldn’t you agree?
So, you might want to consider this: You know what your brain is really urging that you say (or shout), but there may be times to instead use the words “you sorry individual,” and perhaps with a little chuckle to help lighten the mood.
Some years ago, way back in the last century, my wife and I decided to jump on one of those New Year’s Eve riverboat rides in Pittsburgh. What a fun time. We were seated at a table with a group of folks we did not know, and we soon were laughing the night away.
There was a self-described “retired plumber” at our table, though we got the impression he was actually more of a contractor of some sort. He had many tales to tell, and he had our group in stitches. More than a few times in his stories, he would describe someone as “that sorry individual.” It was hilarious, and no one tried to curb his enthusiasm.
Long after that party, my wife and I would playfully call each other by that term during our daily routines. As in (from my wife): “Do you have to tap your spoon in your cereal bowl so loud, you sorry individual?”
It’s a lot like “hoser,” often heard in Canada. Before Zambonis chugged around hockey rinks, the team that lost the game had to hose down the ice; they got the job of hosers. Today, if somebody declares, “Ah, quit it, you hoser, eh,” no offense is taken. Just move on.
Here’s another wrong-name example. At our son’s home in Pittsburgh, we were celebrating the birthday of his younger daughter. One of the guests was a fun fellow who, from the day our granddaughter was born, always called her Bright Eyes. Every time. “Would you go get Sparky another beer, Bright Eyes?” It was cute stuff.
Yep, Sparky is a very nice guy with a very cool nickname. No controversy there.
But I remember another man, around Meadville, who was also a very good guy. Well, he seemed to overuse the term Darlin’ when speaking to young women, especially if he found them attractive.
It seemed OK back in that day, but you need to be more careful now. If it comes across wrong, you could be called a hoser, sorry individual (or worse) and knocked right off your bar stool.
Which brings us back to the nasty expressions that have cropped up around us. It seems that you can display foul words and slogans on flags, banners and bumper stickers anywhere and at any time. But in public settings you must be much more careful what words actually come out of your mouth.
You can display it, but don’t say it! Is something wrong with that picture?
Instead, try getting your point across with “Joe Biden Is a Hoser” or “Donald Trump Is a Sorry Individual.” Your message remains clear, and you can keep the F-bombs and Confederate flags in your basement.
There are language landmines all around us today. But what if you were about to leave a doctor’s office or a grocery store or an auto repair shop and someone said, “OK, have a nice day, Bright Eyes.”
Just maybe it would bring a happier tone to Crawford County. We could all use a few more smiles and some smoother sailing.
Go ahead, give it a try, you sorry individual. (And I mean that in a nice way, you hoser.)
Ed Mailliard is a Meadville resident.