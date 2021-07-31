If you look up “cemetery” in the thesaurus you will find an assortment of synonyms: resting place, graveyard, memorial park. For my family, we have one uniquely our own: “home.”
When my parents moved into Greendale Cemetery’s superintendent’s house in August 1981, they were beginning a new chapter. My Dad had spent a few summers as a teenager working at Greendale, and several years full time before stepping into the position of Greendale Cemetery superintendent. I was 5, John was 2, and over the next six years Marie and Rebecca arrived.
Greendale Cemetery enveloped our home, our childhood, and our lives; we lived and breathed the place. We could confidently say we had the largest yard in all of Meadville to play in. Greendale was our kingdom. We were young enough that the concept of living in a cemetery was neither scary nor abnormal. As we grew, we understood that it was uncommon and unique, but we all developed an even stronger feeling for it: honor.
Now, 40 years after moving into that big white house beyond the gates, our father is retiring as superintendent of Greendale Cemetery. It is an occasion to pay tribute to his accomplishments and the legacy he leaves behind. We celebrate our parents’ steadfast commitment to ensuring Greendale was looked after with the utmost care, devotion, skill, and tireless labor.
The sanctity of a cemetery is based upon the notion that lives are commemorated and remembered there. Beyond this, Greendale is a place of living history as well. Students and historians conduct research, families walk together, hikers explore, athletes train; everybody is welcome to enjoy the peace the grounds offer to its visitors, and that is what makes Greendale Cemetery such a special place. This phenomena doesn’t occur naturally in all cemeteries; this is a result of our parents, Jim and Mary Vogan, dedicating their lives to the place.
Dad knows Greendale Cemetery like the palm of his weathered hand; he will happily guide you to the plot of anyone who has been interred in the last 40 years. He knows every stone, hillside, and tree. From opening the gates at dawn to closing at dusk, there was never a closed sign on the office door. After storms, he’d be in the truck searching for debris and sunken graves. After short weekend trips, he would go straight to the office to check messages and return phone calls. On Christmas mornings, he would tease our anticipation by plowing the roads if it was snowy before we could even peek at gifts.
Dad was not only a historian, horticulturist, logistics manager, salesperson, entrepreneur, financial planner, tour guide, and community ambassador, he was most importantly a comforter. As one of the first faces a family met when facing the death of a loved one, he was kind, understanding, and helpful. Community members have shared with us how well our dad took care of them during such a difficult time.
As a Master Gardener, Mom beautified the Superintendent’s home with extensive gardens and worked alongside our Dad to oversee the planting, tending, and maintaining of the grounds. She was always available to help visitors, always going above and beyond to welcome everyone who passed through the gates.
We are so proud of the initiatives that our parents leadership has brought to Greendale. Records have been digitized, a website built, and a Facebook page launched. Collaborations with Allegheny College have led to successful capital fund drives which have sponsored the repaving of roads. Over 27,000 feet of water lines have been installed, as well as section markers and trail signs. Greendale was recognized by The Cultural Landscape Foundation as a Hero of Horticulture for its impressive rhododendrons. The Memorial Tree Program was implemented, and recognition was received by the Department of Natural Resources for the "Tall Trees" program. We’ve joined the French Creek Conservancy, and dedicated the David Shryock Memorial Trail. A "Bucktails" Veteran's Memorial was installed and we participated in the Meadville Bicentennial by installing the David Mead memorial boulder. A pet cemetery was established. Lantern tours were conducted to give visitors a unique perspective of notable locations and burials on the grounds. The achievements and initiatives are overwhelming because of our parent’s endless drive.
The 2019 documentary, “This is a Cemetery: Greendale,” produced by professor Mike Keely of Allegheny College, was a beautiful tribute that imparted upon viewers that caring for Greendale was Mom and Dad’s lifework. Over the years we were first hand witnesses to that work and sharing it with the public meant so much to us.
If you have not visited the cemetery, we hope you do. Walk the grounds, hike the trails, appreciate the beauty. You will not just encounter a beautiful and sacred place, you will appreciate a man’s legacy.
Daryl Vogan wrote this along with his siblings John Vogan, Marie Lockwood and Rebecca Vogan. Editor's note: Jim Vogan has declined to be interviewed by the Tribune.