Is the worst of winter’s cold, snow and ice finally behind us? Gee whiz, I for one sure hope so!
At this stage, everyone’s eagerly awaiting the arrival of spring with its abundance of sunshine and warm weather. Personally, I’ve been looking forward to Major League Baseball along with Little League returning as well.
After postponing, then delaying, the start for the MLB season, it was agreed opening day will be April 7.
Now, being able to get out meeting old friends and talking baseball is one of the things I enjoy. On occasion, the name Yogi Berra comes up as part of our discussions. Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame catcher for the New York Yankees from 1946-63 was known for uttering the phrase, “It ain’t over till it’s over.“ He had a career .285 batting average and 358 home runs, he was an 18-time All Star, won 13 World Series rings, was a three-time MVP and was named to the MLB All–Century Team. Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra took part in the Normandy landing and was recipient of the Purple Heart.
This year marks 50 years since he was inducted into MLB’s Hall of Fame. After all these years he and others have unforgettable games and World Series that are still remembered and talked about among lifetime fans.
During the winter I emailed and Skyped with family members and friends. One of my oldest friends asked me, “What’s the best MLB game you’ve ever seen ?“ Wow! Talk about throwing a curve ball. I answered by saying, “You’re going to have to allow me extra innings on that one.” Just what would a best game consist of?
There is so much to consider as a best game. Would it have home runs, double plays, triple plays, a fantastic catch, a number of strikeouts, a hitting or winning streak, extra innings, or even an inside-the-park home run? What about a no-hitter or perfect game? Maybe even sitting in the stands on Opening Day with Mom and Dad watching my favorite players and taking home a souvenir ball. It had to be a game that would never be forgotten. Something special maybe even historical. After considerable thought, I just couldn’t come up with one best game instead I have three.
My first choice for best MLB game took place on Oct. 13, 1960, at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh with “no empty seats/standing room only.” The Pittsburgh Pirates were playing the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the World Series when Bill Mazeroski hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning over the left-field wall that some refer to as the greatest home run ever hit. Forbes Field erupted in joy as the fans went running onto the field in celebration. This game was Major League Baseball at its best a game in time and place that will never be forgotten.
My second choice was when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714 with “no empty seats/standing room only.” Growing up in the 1950s, kids never imagined anyone breaking what was considered the Holy Grail of baseball. From backyards to sandlots to Little League and Major League ballparks, all the kids I grew up with playing baseball knew the name Babe Ruth. His home run record was looked upon as the record of records and no one ever thought it would be broken. Ruth retired in 1935 and his record stood for 39 years. On the night of April 8, 1974, at Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium, Hank Aaron became naseball’s new home run king with 715 home runs.
My third-best game was historical and a very emotional one. It may come as a surprise to you because it took place just last year on Sept. 11. This unforgettable month and date in history happened to be the 20th anniversary of what the United States of America has come to know as 9/11. The game was played at CitiField between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. Both teams’ uniform top logos read New York. It was a day of remembrance filled with 20 years of personal emotion never forgetting New York City’s enduring legacy of what happen on Sept.11, 2001. It’s been said sports brings people together and this is so true. On this night, it was all New York, New York. It goes without saying “no empty seats/standing room only.“
I was glad my friend asked me that question. It made me stop and think about baseball and why I like it so much. All I can say for now is I am looking forward to hearing the words “Play Ball!”
Bob Massung grew up in Meadville and retired from PPG Industries. His columns on various topics have been published by The Meadville Tribune.