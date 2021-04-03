There have been a few times the federal government has made some positive impact on the lives of its citizens at a very local level.
The one that stands out for many Meadville residents is the flood control project for French Creek and tributaries.
The project had been on the drawing board for several years, but got a jump start after the devastating flood of 1959.
It was the perfect nexus for flood conditions: heavy snowfall and frigid weather followed immediately by a quick and sustained thaw. French Creek was frozen thickly by the weeks of low temperature and blocks of ice were liberated by the ensuing thawing conditions. To complicate matters, the warmer temperatures were accompanied by heavy rains and the areas in the watershed were soon gorged with water.
Dangerous ice jams formed in the bends of the creek and the flood water backed up and soon engulfed the low-lying areas of Meadville. The level of the creek reached 100-year flood levels and forced the evacuation of thousands of Meadville residents often by volunteers manning a converted amphibious boat, a “duck.” We were displaced for nearly three months and were hospitably treated by one of my father’s sisters for the entire time. It took all of five months to repair the damage done by the flooding and subsequent freezing.
In response to this, the federal government built dams along the French Creek tributaries in Union City and the Meadville area. The recreational lakes of Woodcock and Tamarack were the result of these projects and the danger of devastating floods was mitigated.
Looking back on the affected areas, South Meadville and Fifth Ward were particularly hard hit and, as with many natural calamities, the poorest and the darkest were especially punished. Their homes were nearly leveled by the historic flood levels and the water freezing solid for the entire height. Working with ice 3 to 4 feet in thickness outside and a foot on the first floor was an experience no one can forget. Additionally, the expansion of the ice exerted pressure on foundations and inside walls, pipes burst and, further, ruined heating systems seriously complicated all reconstruction efforts. Slowly, very slowly, our rebuilding efforts took hold and by the fall, we had returned to near normalcy. The trauma of the 1959 flood, however, never fully left.
In 1963 Tamarack Dam was constructed and 10 years later, Woodcock Dam was finished. In 1978, the nearly exact elements of 1959 were replicated, and to everyone’s satisfaction, no major flooding occurred. The specter of a devastating flood was minimized, if not eliminated.
Looking back on the residents who were evacuated by the catastrophe and wondering how they fared, I was struck by their tremendous advancements socially and economically.
I can say with certainty that nearly all the poor of South Meadville and Fifth Ward made great strides up the American ladder and produced valuable contributions to society, in themselves and with their families. Many of us have moved outside the floodplain or, if still in it, are certain of a drier outcome to a snowy winter and frozen creek.
The flood control projects speak of a government success story and the resultant socio-economic improvement, to the pervasive and oft repeated American dream.
What do we have to say now, 62 years later? “God Bless America!”
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and "The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell."