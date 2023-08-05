A 10-time world champion will be introduced to its home crowd in Edinboro on Monday night.
It’ll go something like this:
“From Erie, Pennsylvania, Drum Corps International is proud to present, The Cadets.”
After that announcement, an 11-minute program filled with brass, percussion and color guard members showcasing percussion, drama, dance and emotion will fill the Sox Harrison Stadium field.
As someone who’s watched drum corps for several years now, I have to say, it’s a sight to be seen and heard. To hear the precision of the percussion or the loud brass blasts is amazing.
I’ve heard drum corps called marching band on steroids. That doesn’t do it justice.
In fact, when I interviewed then-Music City Executive Director Kent Baker in advance of the corps’ appearance in the area in 2018, he bristled at that.
Baker described drum corps as another level of marching band — the major leagues.
He’s absolutely right. This is the highest level of the activity. These are essentially the pros at the top of their game preparing for the world championships.
DCI bills itself as marching’s major leagues and that fits. These young men and women ages 14 to 22 are fine-tuning their programs as you read this. The Lake Erie Fanfare show on Monday is ideally positioned because world championships are just a couple days away and these performers are giving their all.
And the dedication of these performers is unbelievable.
A typical day includes rolling out of bed around 7 a.m., followed by a full day of work. That includes going past sunset and way into the night. They do this all summer, beginning with what many call “spring training” in late May to prepare for a summer tour that includes thousands of miles across the country. They get to sleep on gym floors and ride buses all night. And they pay to do it. But if you ask any performer, they’ll tell you how much they love performing and listening to the cheer of the crowd at the end of the performance.
The Cadets will perform in the area in a drum corps show for the first time under their new location. The corps moved to Erie this past spring from Allentown, where it called home since 2004. The area is the new home base for this time-honored corps. The Erie agreement will continue until Dec. 31, 2034 — after The Cadets’ 100th season of performance.
This year’s show is called “Atlas Rising” and it portrays the story of the rise-and-fall of a champion athlete. Music selections include Hans Zimmer’s “What Are You Going To Do When You Are Not Saving The World” from the 2013 film, “Man of Steel,” and “Corynorhinus” from “Batman Begins.” There’s also Paul Lovatt-Cooper’s “Immortal” and original music.
Monday’s lineup also includes world class corps Genesis from Austin, Texas; Jersey Surf from Camden County, N.J.; Pacific Crest from Diamond Bar, Calif.; the Seattle Cascades and Spirit of Atlanta.
It’s been a couple years since groups have performed in the region. The 2022 show was canceled because of severe weather in the area and shows did not take place in 2021 and 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And this one could be bittersweet as it will be the last from Lake Erie Regiment.
“Right after (the) retreat, this event will be gifted over to the Cadets as their new home show here in Erie and we hope they can make a success of it as we did for the last 40 years!” The group that operated the drum corps show posted on its website. “We thank all our loyal understanding patrons and hope you will join us for this last hurrah as we hand over the show! Hope to see you there!”
Our area has a rich tradition of drum corps, including the forming of the Meadville Thunderbirds in 1956. That corps joined with members of the Shoreliners Drum and Bugle corps from North East to form the Erie Thunderbirds in 1968. Those corps have had success, too. The Thunderbirds captured several American Legion and other championships and placed in the top 10 in Drum Corps Associates championships.
But while Lake Erie Regiment is handing things over, the drum corps world remains a stop on the summer circuit. Just this past week, Music City, Pacific Crest and Boston Crusaders were in Erie rehearsing.
And at some point, Jersey Surf buses will be rolling into Saegertown to get ready for its Lake Erie Fanfare performance.
As a relatively new fan of the activity, I hope Erie continues to be a stop on tour and The Cadets become a permanent fixture in our area.
Rick Green is editor of The Meadville Tribune. He can be reached at (814) &24-6370, Ext. 267 or by email at rgreen@meadvilletribune.com.
