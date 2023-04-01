For a brief moment on Wednesday, parents in the Crawford Central School District had their worst nightmares realized as reports of an active shooter at local schools spread quickly through social media.
I was lucky enough to have heard it was a hoax, perpetrated by unknown parties at schools around Pennsylvania, before the call went out, but I’m sure there were many parents who experienced a dizzying moment of dread.
This time it was a hoax, but the threat is all too real, as the recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville shows. This shooting is the 19th at an American school or university in 2023, according to CNN; they report there have been 43 such incidents at K-12 schools since May of last year, when a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, ended with 21 students and staff murdered.
I struggle as a parent with how to explain all this to my children. There is a terrible sense of powerlessness and helplessness. Teenagers are not ignorant, and they understand that these drills and exercises and lockdowns may not be enough. They see the news and the headlines and they are well aware that they could be a part of the next massacre or the one after that. They also know that we – the adults – aren’t doing enough to protect them.
The lack of action from our political leaders in the face of this seemingly endless slaughter of our nation’s schoolchildren has become a kind of sick joke, but the response by Representative Tim Burchett (R) of Tennessee certainly plumbed new depths: “We’re not going to fix it,” he said. “Criminals are gonna be criminals.” How do I explain that to my kids?
Regardless of your political affiliation, Rep. Burchett’s cavalier dismissal of even the potential to address the scourge of gun violence in our country is shocking, if unsurprising. A majority of Americans support common-sense gun control measures that might well prevent some school shootings.
After all, the Nashville shooter bought the guns used in this attack legally, despite their parents’ concerns that they should not have such weapons.
As a parent, I am terrified of what might happen, to the point that I can’t bear the think about the possibility anymore. I take those thoughts, of something like this happening here, to my kids, to their friends and teachers and the parents and families who love them, and I push them into a dark corner of my mind so I can get through the day. Sometimes that works; on days like Wednesday, it didn’t.
“We’re not going to fix it.” Let those words sink in when you hear about the next school shooting and the one after that. When you comfort your crying children who return home terrified after the latest lockdown at their schools. Heaven forbid those words echo in your head when you are grieving the loss of a loved one.
We deserve better from our elected representatives, and we should demand it from them.
Devon Stout is general manager and director of audience development at The Meadville Tribune.
