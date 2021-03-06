Time is running out for people who may want to run for election in the May primary.
Tuesday is the deadline for submitting nominating petitions to the county Office of Voter Services.
A new candidate has emerged for county clerk of courts. Roan Hunter, son of Dan Hunter, is seeking the Republican nomination for that office. He is challenging incumbent Patricia Wetherbee.
You may remember his father was a candidate for the Democrat nomination for county commissioner two years ago and for a first-time candidate, did very well. Hunter, the father, now is a registered Republican.
His son, Hunter, is 18 and a student at Meadville Area Senior High School and a manager at Dominio's Pizza. This would be his first time as a candidate. Wetherbee was about that age when she took her first county job in the clerk's office and is seeking her sixth term as head of that office.
• • •
As people are circulating petition, more names for city council have emerged.
On the Democratic ticket, four candidates will be vying for two positions. They are: Incumbent Sean Donahue, Jack Harkless, Andrew Herbstritt and Gretchen Myers.
So far, only Incumbent Jim Roha is on the Republican list.
Jamie Kinder will challenge Incumbent Mayor LeRoy Stearns for mayor.
So far, no Republicans are seeking the mayoral position.
• • •
One of council's big decision this year will be to name a new city manager to succeed Andy Walker, who is leaving for a position at Allegheny College.
• • •
Now that Conneaut Lake Park has been sold, it appears it won't be a "campaign issue" for the future. If you remember, the future of the amusement park was an issue in past commissioner races.
• • •
Reports are national groups are predicting the race for U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania governor are considered toss-ups in 2022. While I've heard many names for Senate and for lieutenant governor, I've haven't seen too many for governor yet. Of course, it's not until next year when the election will be held, but it's not too early to get the name recognition that is needed for statewide campaigns.
• • •
While looking at the future, it's nice to stop and remember those from the past.
Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey did that in December as he remembered five Pennsylvania residents who were victims of COVID-19.
He read brief remarks about each person and what they had achieved in their lifetime.
One was the late Ted Watts, long-time Meadville attorney and community person.
Watts was remembered as solicitor for PENNCREST School District as well as Crawford County. He also noted Watts' involvement with legislation concerning the Brownfields, which led to the development of the Vernon Township Industrial Park (formerly Avtex) as well as the leader of the popular Thurston Classic hot air balloon event — and other activities.
Many of us from the Conneaut Lake area remember him for his tireless pro bono work to keep the Liberty the Second speedboat at Conneaut Lake.
Casey noted Watts was one of 12,890 (at that time) Pennsylvanians lost to the disease and send his condolences on behalf of the state to the families of those lost.
It's nice to know it was not just a political speech. If memory serves me right, I believe Watts was a Republican. Of course, Casey is a Democrat.
Watts certainly is missed by many people.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.