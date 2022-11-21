Editor’s note: This column originally was published in November 2020. After an article published earlier this month about homelessness on the rise for senior citizens, it is a good reminder of what is available to older adults in Crawford County.
What does it mean to SHARE? As a verb, share means to divide a larger amount between more than one person.
The kind of SHARE that I am referring to does just that, but perhaps not in the way one is normally accustomed. Active Aging Inc., in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, is offering Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) as a service available to Crawford County residents.
SHARE is an affordable housing choice that brings together homeowners who want to share their home with home seekers who are looking for housing in exchange for rent, help around the house, or a combination of both. The home seeker receives their own bedroom and agreed upon use of the common areas of the home, but every arrangement is unique depending on the needs, preferences, and abilities of those involved.
Active Aging’s SHARE Housing Counselor works with older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans, working professionals, college students, individuals at risk of homelessness or people simply wishing to share their lives and homes with others. Participants must be at least 18 years of age and at least one of the individuals in the match must be over 60.
It is not uncommon for Active Aging staff to encounter older adults who are struggling to maintain their homes for a variety of reasons. We also encounter those who are living month to month without knowing what their long-term housing situation may be.
SHARE could offer a solution to both individuals in these circumstances. The older adult struggling to maintain their home (homeowner) could offer a portion of their home to the person who has no long-term housing options (home-seeker). The homeowner would receive rent to help with expenses and a responsible tenant, the home seeker would receive a private bedroom and agreed upon, shared common space. Both would benefit from having another person in the home, either as an added safety measure or as a companion. A proverbial win/win situation.
The SHARE Housing Counselor will meet with both homeowners and home seekers separately to determine needs and preferences, complete the appropriate application, and gather references.
After this initial meeting, the Housing Counselor conducts reference and background checks and works to identify homeowners and home seekers who may make a good match. Once a potential match is identified, an introduction is arranged. The option to proceed is at the discretion of either party. If a match is made, a written homesharing agreement will be coordinated and a trial living period can be arranged. The Active Aging Housing Counselor is available to provide ongoing support to both parties during the term of their agreement.
I have been fortunate to be able to see how this program has developed in other areas of Pennsylvania and it is clear to me that the intangible benefits of this program are often even more important than everything I have already described.
There have been stories shared about widowed ladies whose primary gain from this program is quite simply a friend. They once again had someone else in the house to share the regular ups and downs of life, someone to look out for them and help overcome the loneliness they felt while living alone. If that isn’t the best kind of sharing, I don’t know what is.
Krista Geer is executive director of Active Aging Inc.
