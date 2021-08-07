The Crawford County Republican Committee is moving into new headquarters.
The office will move from the Masonic Building down the street to 211 Chestnut St. Workers have been cleaning the new quarters in anticipation of opening in September.
The committee has been in the Masonic Building for many years. Prior to that, the headquarters was housed on Diamond Park — above what now is the Crawford County Democratic Party Headquarters.
But before they move, many of the GOP volunteers are participating in local fairs and other events.
• • •
The campaign for mayor of Meadville appears to be getting interesting.
Marcy Kantz has announced she is conducting a write-in campaign to oppose Jaime Kinder, who is the Democratic nominee. Although there was no mention of what party Kantz is, she apparently has the support of many Republicans — based on a Facebook post.
The GOP didn't have a candidate in the spring as many Republicans have always supported incumbent LeRoy Stearns.
It should prove interesting to see what happens.
Right now, council has four Democrats and only one Republican. In the fall, voters will elect two council members and a mayor.
• • •
Another race which may get interesting next year is that of incumbent state Sen. Michele Brooks. The Democrats have already announced a candidate to oppose her. Rianna Czech of Conneautville is reportedly going to run against Brooks. Whether anyone else will seek that position remains to be seen.
• • •
Also expected to be very competitive next year is the race for U.S. Senate to succeed Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. Reports are surfacing every day of political people lining up to support one candidate or another.
There are many candidates exploring the idea as well as others who are already campaigning.
• • •
Looking at the books for the past 25 years of the Crawford County Fair show not only the history of the fair, but also a glimpse into political history.
Many political office-holders, as well as candidates, have taken out ads in the book, which is read by thousands of people for the annual fair.
A glimpse will show who served as a state representative, state senator and county commissioner, as well as many of the county row offices.
It's always interesting to see the various "messages" the candidates advertise.
Several were very active in the fair, having special events as well as working at various booths — including the respective party booths under the grandstand.
In addition, of course, the two political parties themselves also took out ads.
• • •
One silly tidbit that I have laughed about over the past several decades is at least one of the county commissioners had a birthday during fair week. It also was the week of former state Sen. Bob Robbins' birthday, as well as that of former Gov. Tom Ridge.
• • •
As the calendar gets closer to Labor Day, it's a sure bet the political world will get a little busier as candidates work to get their name and platforms known, be it at the city, county, borough or township elections — to say nothing of the school boards.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.