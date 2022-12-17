At one time, I believe most everybody has heard someone utter the phrase “good things come in small packages.“
This age-old expression has been passed down from generation to generation.
It really wasn’t the size of the package that mattered. It was the thought behind it that was most important. Throughout my life, whenever I happen to over hear some one say “good things come in small packages,’ what has always come to my mind for some reason or another is a small 2.5-inch by 2.0-inch, velvet-lined jewelry box displaying an engagement/wedding, friendship or graduation ring. There’s also another small package that I think of that appears only during the holiday season and for some becomes a Christmas memory keepsake.
This holiday season, I would like to share one of my fondest Christmas memories of two Christmas stockings (packages) that were part of my brother and my Christmas mornings growing up in Meadville.
It was on Christmas Eve. I was 5 years old watching Mom and Dad decorating the living room and setting up a Christmas tree. After the string of lights, decorations and tinsel were added. Father then placed a star a top the tree. Mother, using a small thumbtack, hung a red and white stocking on the fireplace mantelpiece.
Several years passed when a second stocking appeared for my little brother. Every year I would help unpack the Christmas ornaments and take part in hanging our stockings.
As we grew older, the stockings became heavier needing two cast iron bookends holding them up.
Our usual bed time was no later then 8 p.m., but on Christmas Eve being all excited with thoughts of Santa Claus coming we managed staying up a bit longer. There were years we actually were awake at 4 a.m. A creaky floorboard or squeaky door gave us away and the next thing we would hear was Mom calling out: “ Boys it’s much too early, please go back to bed now.“ However, several years we did manage to get up early for a quick peak without Mom or Dad being aware of it.
One early Christmas morning with silence all around, we stood in the archway of the living room. Outside the light from the moon shinning through the windows we could see snowflakes coming down and inside the Christmas tree surrounded with presents. It just didn’t get any better than that on Christmas morning.
Getting back to sleep again was very hard to do indeed. It wasn’t until 6:30 or 7 a.m. when we just couldn’t wait any longer. Dad would go into the living room first turning on several table lamps and lighting the tree.
Mom sat with us waiting for Dad to tell us everything was ready. Entering the living room walking by the fireplace we couldn’t miss our stockings but were more interested in the presents under the tree.
Several large gifts were unwrapped including a pedal car, two-man sled, metal service station with an elevator, and an American Flyer train set.
We took turns opening presents along with Mom and Dad. After a while, Mom started breakfast while Dad helped us put together several toys that needed a little TLC. It wasn’t until afternoon when we finally got around to looking in our Christmas stockings.
I really can’t say why we always waited and opened our stockings last. I believe we were so excited about all the other presents was why. I would be guessing to what some of the presents wrapped up under the tree were. A reading book, puzzles, board games, scarfs and gloves, a pair of earmuffs, a shirt or pants, socks, etc. As for those classic Christmas stocking stuffers, I can remember them like it was yesterday.
Inside my first-year stocking was a coloring book, box of crayons, a candy cane and an orange. Other years I received comic books, packets of Topps Major League Baseball cards, Necco Wafers, a Santa Claus PEZ dispenser, a yo-yo, Dentyne chewing gum, a genuine original Roy Rogers “king of the cowboys“ wrist watch, a shiny new 50-cent piece, a pocket knife and, at the bottom of the stocking, an orange.
It gives me much pleasure knowing our grandchildren carry on this wonderful holiday tradition hanging their Christmas stockings as well. Christmas will soon be here and as a reminder to all boys and girls, don’t forget to hang up your stockings.
If you would like to set out a plate with cookies and a glass of milk that would be very thoughtful and nice. I’d like to close my holiday writing with a line from one of my favorite Little Golden Books I received back in 1949 titled, “The Night Before Christmas “ by Clement Clarke Moore. “And the stocking were hung by the chimney with care in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.”
Merry Christmas!
Bob Massung grew up in Meadville and retired from PPG Industries. His columns on a variety of topics have been published by the Meadville Tribune.
