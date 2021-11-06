At the time of writing, the results of Tuesday's election for Meadville City Council and mayor of Meadville are still pending the final voting tabulations.
As of Wednesday night, it appeared the race for one seat on council will be between Gretchen Myers and Nancy Mangilo Bittner, who were only a few votes apart.
It appears incumbent Jim Roha has won one of the two seats.
The race for mayor is unclear as the write-in votes are still not counted. Jaime Kinder picked up quite a few votes when the absentee-mail-in ballots were tallied (according to the county's website).
Hopefully, before too long the city residents will know who the winners are.
• • •
One change in the voting procedures is that with the mail-in votes and the absentee voting no longer needing a legitimate reason to vote by mail-in, the names of those voting absentee are no longer posted on Election Day for anyone to challenge them.
Challenges to absentee voting is rare, but I do recall one in a state House race many years ago.
At that time, one could challenge someone voting absentee if the person was in the voting precinct on Election Day. As I recall, that was the issue. I don't recall what the result was except when the election was over, there was no change from the unofficial results.
• • •
Speaking of state House seats, it appears people are already lining up to support either incumbent Brad Roae or his challenger Zachary Norwood in the 2022 race for the Sixth District seat.
It will be interesting to see if any boundaries are changed in that district when the new lines are chosen. And, if so, whether it would affect the contact between Roae and Norwood. Both are Republicans.
I have not heard a Democrat challenger name yet.
• • •
Voter turnout for the county was 32.57 percent. The highest turnout was in Venango Township, which had a hotly contested supervisor race. The turnout there was 52.78 percent. William Sutter won that race by 18 votes (in unofficial totals), beating incumbent Ron Dunlap. Sutter had beaten Dunlap in the primary for the Republican nominee, but Dunlap mounted a write-in campaign and won the Democrat nomination, so the two were competing once again.
• • •
Spartansburg had a voter turnout of 51.83 percent to be second, followed by Meadville's First Ward, Second District with 46.32 percent. The lowest turnout was in Titusville's Fifth Ward, which had 20.23 percent. Most of the 68 precincts had turnout percentages in the 30 to 35 percent range.
• • •
In Vernon Township, Dave Stone will now be a supervisor. As you remember, he previously was a township manager before retiring and moving south — only to return to Vernon Township and become active in politics again. It will be interesting to see what he may want changed as supervisor from what he did as township manager.
• • •
When Francis Schultz takes office as the third judge in Crawford County, First Assistant District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo will move up to DA, making her the first female to hold that office in Crawford County.
She will serve the expiration of Schultz's term and then be able to run in 2023 — the same year as most of the other county offices will be up for election. She is looking forward to her new position.
• • •
County Treasurer Christine Krzysiak was the candidate with the highest number of votes this year, with 14,395 followed by Patricia Wetherbee with 14,201 and then Shultz with 13,092. All were unopposed.
• • •
Although the Democratic party has a voter registration edge of slightly more than 600,000 voters in Pennsylvania, voters elected all Republican candidates to fill the vacancies at the state Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.