The faces of politics in Crawford County will soon be changing.
At the county level, Diana Perry, county auditor, will be retiring soon and commissioners will have to appoint a new auditor to succeed her. Next year, the new auditor will have to run for election. Reports are Kathie Roae, another county auditor, is planning to retire next year and the third county auditor, Chris Seeley, is running for county commissioner next year.
Also planning to retire at the end of their current terms are incumbent county commissioners Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Chris Soff. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell is reported to be running for county commissioner. Who will seek his position as county coroner?
Lots of upcoming changes — if all things remain the same as they are right now — will be coming at the county level.
• • •
Speaking of retirements, Valerie Kean Staab, chairman of the Crawford County Democratic Committee, has announced she will not seek another term as chairman and is stepping down from her political life. Her current term expires in June.
She has been involved in politics all her life, having started with her parents when they were involved in politics. Her mother, Lucile Kean, was a jury commissioner as was her daughter, Samantha, who was the last jury commissioner. The positions of jury commissioners were eliminated several years ago by county commissioners on the recommendation of the courts.
• • •
Although this really isn’t political news, I think it is cute and thought readers might get a chuckle out of it.
As participants in the Project Support Our Troops completed their monthly packing in December, one of the volunteers discovered he had lost his cellphone.
After looking all over the building with no luck, they dialed the phone number. Soon, the ringing of the phone could be heard — in one of the boxes ready to be shipped to a military person serving overseas.
Volunteers found the box and cut it open, removed the phone and then sealed it again for shipping.
Officials said in all the years they have been mailing boxes, this was the first time that happened!
• • •
Sometimes elected officials have to be careful when they sit in their chairs.
At a recent meeting of Linesville Borough Council, Vice President Michael Chance started to lean back in his chair and it nearly flipped over. He caught himself before that happened and then checked other chairs to find one which didn’t tip back so far!
He then changed his chair to a new one so he could lean back.
• • •
Government officials now have to be very careful when discussing and subsequently voting on a matter.
In the past, council could bring a matter up and vote on it even if it were not on the agenda. A new law states no vote can be taken on any matter not on the agenda in advance. There is on exception — if the matter is added to the agenda at the meeting and the addition approved by all members of the board.
Linesville Councilman David Schaef is very vigilant about following that rule. On several occasions, he has pointed out at the end of a discussion that there could be no vote because it wasn’t on the agenda for voting. Council has quickly agreed with him and no votes were taken on some matters.
To me, it’s important and appreciated that the matter is taken seriously.
• • •
While Linesville council is very serious, there are other light-hearted moments.
Mike Heaney, who is chairman of the streets, sidewalks and building property, was asked for his report at last month’s meeting. He replied the streets were “snow covered.” Although light-hearted, it was understandable as no construction work on sidewalks is possible during winter months.
• • •
When candidates for the state appellate courts are seeking election, they often discuss the importance of the courts to everybody.
Too often, many people don’t pay attention to those positions,
The recent announcement that the state Supreme Court will make the final decision on the redistricting map for the next 10 years is one more example of the importance of the appellate courts.
• • •
Crawford County is mourning the loss of three people involved in the political world at some level.
Republicans Bill Sleptzoff and Regina Merritt both recently passed away. Both were involved in the party, volunteering to help wherever they were needed.
Although born in Germany, Sleptzoff was a very dedicated American, having served in the military. His parents were well-known in the community and stressed the importance of patriotism to their family. He will be missed.
Regina, wife of Kevin Merritt, who has served both PENNCREST and Crawford Central school boards, died suddenly. She was a very active volunteer with the GOP and, too, served where needed. As you may know, she also was director of the Family and Community Christian Association and headed the recent community Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
The third one we lost was Frances Sperry, mother-in-law of Jody Sperry, long-time member and former president of Conneaut School Board. Mrs. Sperry was very active in the community and served as a member of the Meadville Medical Center Foundation Board. All three were active in the community and will no doubt be missed greatly.
We extend condolences to all of their families.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.