Fall is here. Fall, as in, leaves falling from the trees, as you well know.
I’ve been blowing autumn leaves off our patio and front sidewalk for 30-some years. Both places have a concrete surface, not especially smooth, with a few outdoor rugs here and there to dress up the space.
With a good leaf blower always at the ready, most of the leaves are sent flying away (probably to return with the next Pennsylvania breeze).
But every now and then, there is a leaf that just doesn’t want to budge.
The explanation is highly scientific, I suppose. My brain is not highly scientific, though I did minor in natural sciences at Edinboro University five decades ago. So, looking closer at some of these stubborn leaves, I discovered that they can take on unique qualities — “weathered,” if you will, into slightly different patterns.
The toughest customers have clingy edges and a humped-back shape that shrugs off my high winds; they know how to hold on tight. How some of them can hold so firmly onto a small patch of concrete or a few threads of carpeting is fascinating to me. (Guess my “fascination button” is easily pushed.)
I once thought about calling over our neighbor, a teenager and very good student whose dad is an engineer at a major local production facility. I wanted to say, “Look at how this leaf reacts to my tornado-like blower. It’s barely even budging! You could become an engineer, study these leafy phenoms, and some day create amazing machines that could change human history.”
OK, that’s a little off the deep end, but here’s something that really did happen.
One year during my history of blowing leaves off the patio and sidewalk, one of my sisters had become very ill. She was dying of ovarian cancer and heart disease, but her spirit remained strong.
I visited her often, and kindness always flowed gently from her to me. Toward the end, first she was in the transitional care unit at Meadville Medical Center, and eventually was moved to the intensive care unit.
About a week before her passing, her breathing was weakened and she had trouble speaking clearly, so she wrote notes on a small squeegee board when I visited her. Upbeat notes. Beautiful words. Humorous items too. Her heart was full of love and hope.
Her love for me, I did not deserve. She lived a mere 15 miles from me, but through the years there were times I did not see her for weeks or even months on end. And I didn’t call her very often, knowing that I would see her at some family function or other. And I always knew she would still love me.
Finally, she lost her battle with all of those bad things.
So, those stubborn leaves, where do they fit in to all of this?
One afternoon, near the end of my sister’s journey, and not long after a visit with her, I once again was blowing leaves off the patio behind our house. Away they would go, stumbling off to some new destination.
Yes, there were some tough ones. But not for long, as I would get those to blow away too. Except for one pretty little red and yellow leaf.
Back and forth the blower swung as I gave the stubborn leaf the business. Full blast. But it would not give up.
“Let go,” I finally shouted. “Let go!”
Then, more quietly, I muttered, “you have to let go; it’s ok,” as tears ran down my cheeks.
My sister died later that week. Her heart and mine were both filled with love for one another, I’m sure. Nothing could blow that away.
Ed Mailliard is a Meadville resident.
