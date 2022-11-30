Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Periods of rain and snow in the morning. Overcast and windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.