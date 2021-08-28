Los Angeles Angels’ slugger Shohei Ohtani borrowed one of my cameras after we did a portrait shoot in Arizona in February 2020. Unfortunately, he didn’t push the button! But he did offer me a few pointers about sports photography, and I advised him thoroughly on the science of exit velocity and launch angles. OK, just kidding about that part … and if you don’t know what those two “new baseball terms” mean, just ask a good baseball fan.