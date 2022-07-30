Let’s agree on how to think because one thing is possible or desirable while another related thing is neither. This kind of “mutual exclusivity” thinking can be not only foolish but dangerous as well.
Thinking, for example, the production of fossil fuels to meet the world’s current consumption can automatically make said consumption and production environmentally lethal and dangerous is not right thinking. We can tie both production and consumption of fossil fuels as funding sources for “green initiatives” and supporting all manner of “green” infrastructure.
Here’s a possible scenario based on American production of oil, gasoline, natural gas and even coal. Realize American oil and gas producers working on American soil do so more efficiently and safely than production anywhere else in the world. Therefore, relax leasing and permitting to allow production of the sea of oil our country is sitting upon and waiting for development and production.
Allow the far safer pipelines (compared to rail and truck transport) to be completed and codify by the law both production and transport of oil products to insure stability and long-term viability to investment in both. Every gallon of oil produced would have a 1-cent tax added or 44 cents per barrel fee. Additionally, every barrel transported by pipeline would be assessed 44 cents. Every 1,000 cubic feet of natural gas produced would be assessed a small and comparable amount of levy. Every ton of coal produced would also be assessed a similar amount of federal value added tax. The resulting income based on the incredible amount of American initiative and, yes, corporate greed, would be staggering — clearly in the trillions of dollars per year — trillions on an annual basis.
The resulting treasure chest of “green initiative taxes” will allow for the development of technological improvements of batteries, automobiles, wind generators, solar devices and other non-fossil burning energy devices. Batteries, for example, must be freed of the rare-earth components and use more plentiful and domestic producing parts.
We recently saw a battery made with lead in a unique construction enabling quicker, easier and longer-lasting run times than any other dry cell battery. Coal-generating plants would be mandated to employ the latest cleansing and filtering devices to allow the continued production of electricity. The huge cost of retrofitting would be borne out of the “green tax” and partly by the private sector producers. Nuclear power plants would be subsidized as well by the “green tax” and again matched by private producers.
Automobiles not achieving current standards of fuel efficiency or, more importantly, by extension, not using gasoline saving devices like hybrids or any configuration of internal combustion and non-internal combustion would be taxed to the extent they have not met a reasonable fuel efficiency index. Those tax dollars would be deposited in the “green fund” to subsidize the purchase of hybrid and electric vehicles. Not a new concept, by the way.
Downstream from these initiatives are some very promising and probable outcomes on the world market for all manner of fossil fuels. America, by virtue of its non-OPEC membership, will take its consumption off the market and be an oil and natural gas exporter. The United States will have some say in the supply side of the supply and demand cycle. OPEC for its part will attempt to punish our producers by artificially subsidizing their oil production prices to make our domestic production less attractive, but this will be a finite measure and eventually they will take what the market naturally gives for the price of their products.
In any event, the $100 per barrel price will not be sellable and the price of product will fall to a fairer production model. Add to decrease in consumption by hybrid and electric vehicles the market will be far more attuned to consumers. The existing oil supply reduction will be made up in part with the production of reusable and more sustainable consumer products also less expensive because supply has been controlled in part by an American production center. Plastics and related materials are at the core of a good deal of all our products and contribute millions of jobs to our economy.
This gradual policy will make the evolution to a modification of fossil fuel usage both gradual and environmentally sound and less painful for the poorest and least able to pay the regressive energy costs.
What bothers me most about this whole energy issue as it relates to the use of fossil fuels, is that a guy who sold toilet tissue for his entire professional life has come up with a reasonable alternative to the “mutually exclusive” philosophy maintained by our paid and professional politicians. How’s that possible!?
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and “The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.