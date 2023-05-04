While at work, she suddenly slumped to the right side. She could not say her name. The right side of her face was drooped and she could not move her right arm. Co-workers acted swiftly calling 911 and emergency medical services rushed her to the hospital.
The emergency department staff and neurologist suspected a stroke. The brain scans performed in the emergency department showed that there was a clot blocking a large artery on the left side of her brain. Because she arrived at the hospital so quickly after her symptoms started, she was administered a clot busting medication through her IV and then was flown by helicopter to a large hospital in a nearby city to have a minimally invasive procedure called a thrombectomy in which the clot was removed.
Three months later, with rehabilitation, she is almost back to normal, but she never wants that to happen again.
This is a typical presentation of a stroke, but every patient, and every stroke, is different.
A stroke occurs when an artery in the brain gets clogged so blood and oxygen does not get to that region for a period of time. If the clot dissolves on its own and blood supply returns, there might not be any permanent damage and symptoms quickly resolve. That is called a transient ischemic attack or TIA. If the clot does not dissolve, and brain tissue is starved of oxygen, permanent damage will ensue and symptoms may last for a day up to a lifetime.
Every part of the brain has a different function so the symptoms that a patient has is dependent on the part of the brain that is involved.
For example, a stroke in the frontal lobe might cause arm weakness whereas in the occipital lobe might cause vision loss. A stroke on the surface of the brain might cause incoordination whereas deeper in the brain might cause numbness. A stroke on the left side of the brain might cause language problems, whereas on the right side might cause someone not to be aware of one side of their body. A stroke in the brainstem or cerebellum might cause vertigo, clumsiness, and severe vomiting.
Interestingly, each hemisphere of the brain controls the opposite side of the body, so for example, a right-sided stroke will cause symptoms on the left side of the body.
The treatment of an acute stroke is a clot buster medicine called tenecteplase which is given through an IV line. This medication can usually only be given within three hours from the time the patient was last known to be well.
In addition, if brought to medical attention within 24 hours, some patients can have the clot surgically removed in a procedure called a thrombectomy to prevent ongoing damage. A thrombectomy is performed in a similar fashion to a cardiac catheterization. These effective treatments are the reason why knowing when the last known well time and seeking medical attention quickly is so important when stroke is suspected.
The next phase of stroke treatment is rehabilitation. The type of rehabilitation is again dependent on what part of the brain was affected. Some patients require physical therapy to help with walking, occupational therapy to help with using utensils, or speech therapy to help with language. Unfortunately, the damaged part of brain cannot recover, but surrounding tissue can learn to take over that function through rehabilitation. Recovery can take weeks or even up to years in some cases.
Finally, in order to prevent another stroke, we must identify the cause. Typical risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obstructive sleep apnea, and smoking. Improving the control of these health issues and quitting smoking will significantly reduce the likelihood of a recurrent stroke. If instructed by your doctor, taking a daily aspirin can also help prevent future clot formation. A less common cause of stroke is an irregular heartbeat, called atrial fibrillation, which must be treated with a blood thinner, such as warfarin, apixaban or rivaroxaban.
In order to determine the cause of stroke several tests are done, including blood work; imaging of the brain, blood vessels, and heart; a sleep study; and at-home monitoring of the heartbeat.
In 2013, Meadville Medical Center became a designated primary stroke center by demonstrating high quality care to our stroke patients.
Since then we have received a four-star hospital rating for patient satisfaction from The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a Stroke Care Excellence Award from Healthgrades. We have received a GOLD PLUS level award with Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll by the American Heart Association in both 2021 and 2022. This award is earned by meeting or exceeding nationally recognized stroke achievement measures.
We are continually striving to improve in order to provide life-saving acute treatment for stroke patients in our community. If you suspect someone is having a stroke you must act F.A.S.T. Use this acronym to help remember common stroke signs. Assess their Face for symmetry, Arms for strength, Speech for changes, take note of the Time and call 911. We must work together to recognize, treat, and improve the impact of stroke on our community and beyond.
Please join us at One Vernon Place on Saturday for our annual stroke walk to promote stroke awareness. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30. Different Strokes support group also welcomes stroke survivors, their families, and anyone else interested in learning more about stroke. For more information, please call (814) 333-5441.
Amie Coffman is a board-certified neurologist and stroke director at Meadville Medical Center.
