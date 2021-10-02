With the election only a little more than four weeks away, candidates from both parties have signs up in support of their candidates — especially those for Meadville City Council and mayor.
Republicans have new signs with both candidates together as a team and often seen with a separate sign for the write-in candidacy.
One thing is certain about the mayoral race, it will make city political history.
Barring an unforeseen event, the winner will become the city's first female mayor. The winner will be a newcomer to politics. Neither Democrat Jaime Kinder or write-in candidate Marcy Kantz has been active in politics or served in public office before.
The Crawford County Republican Committee moved into its new headquarters at 211 Chestnut St. last week. Among those attending was Meadville Mayor LeRoy Stearns, a Democrat.
He said he hasn't changed party registration, but was there to show his support for Jim Roha and Nancy Mangilo Bittner and for Kantz. Stearns has served on council with both Roha and Mangilo Bittner.
He lost his bid for re-election and now is looking forward to life as a private citizen.
Among others in attendance were former state Sen. Bob Robbins and his wife, Cindy; and Howard Roxberry, who has served as chaplain of the party for many years.
Roxberry is recovering from recent surgery and looked great.
Looking to 2022 when the state legislators will be up for election, word has it that Zach Norwood, director of the county planning office, is planning to challenge incumbent Brad Roae for the GOP nomination the Sixth District State House seat. Apparently Norwood has been active in the party for the past year.
One question on some people's minds is not this year or next year's election, but the December election for the president of the Crawford County Fair Board, as well as who the commissioners may appoint to succeed Bill Good, who resigned from the board recently.
While "surfing" the other day, I came across some YouTube videos of past dinners of the White House correspondents dinner, which has always been a fun event with the president in attendance.
As you may remember former President Donald Trump didn't attend during his four-year tenure. It was held without him although COVID-19 canceled it last year.
Doing some research I discovered that Trump wasn't the first president to boycott the event. The association was founded in 1914 as a way to protest Woodrow Wilson's idea to end news conferences with the president. In 1921, President Warren Harding did not attend.
I always found them enjoyable to watch as it often showed how presidents, such as Barack Obama and George W. Bush, were confident enough to laugh at themselves — a trait I particularly admire in people.
I will be interested to see if President Biden attends in 2022.
It's obviously a minor thing in today's world of politics, but interesting to me!
On a more serious note, we offer condolences to District Judge Sam Pendolino on the death of his dad and to Meadville City Councilman Sean Donahue and his brother, Pat, who was Democratic chairman; as well as the rest of the Donahue family on the death of their mom.
Both were very active in their church and their community and will certainly be missed by all who knew them.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.