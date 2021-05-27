The three Catholic parishes in Meadville will be merged into one and the names of the existing three will be gone, along with their official designation as a “parish.”
St. Brigid, St. Mary of Grace, and St. Agatha will be absorbed into “The Epiphany of the Lord” parish. There are a lot of good reasons for this action.
The decreasing number of active parishioners is among the first. Rather than spread out falling numbers among three facilities it makes sense to consolidate them in one building and one set of service times.
Additionally, the number of men entering the priesthood is flat, at best, and as our existing priests age, the net effect is a smaller group to serve any parish — let alone three; efficient use of “manpower” would be to consolidate the churches.
The three parishes in Meadville, all within a comfortable walking distance from each other, has been an anomaly when parishes have always been established territorially.
To have established these parishes along ethnic lines, some might suggest, is a stain of bigotry that has only been mollified through the years and one that should have been changed many years ago.
The consolidation of support staff and, ultimately, buildings only make sense when the demographics really are driving change. Most of us accept these reasons for the consolidation, but most of us will also agree that it may be painful.
If you unravel my spiritual helix, you will find St. Brigid at nearly all the connecting points and events of the major components.
I was educated there, received all my sacraments there, was married there, baptized my children and grandchildren there, and saw them receive their sacraments there. I buried the most important people in my life from St. Brigid — mother, father, brother, sister, mother in-law, aunts, uncles, and most painful of all, my beloved daughter. They are all now resting at St. Brigid cemetery. St. Brigid parish has marked the most joyous and saddest days of my life and accompanied me on those days and events and got me through them when I needed help.
I know that all things human have a birth, a life, and, it appears now even a parish, have a death, and saying goodbye sometimes is painful but also unavoidable.
I know in the short-term, one service a week and extraordinary events like funerals, weddings and formerly named feast days will be celebrated at St. Brigid and St. Mary buildings.
The goal will be to create an identity as closely intertwined with parishioners as the three former parishes did independently and, perhaps, create a more vibrant and inviting Catholic presence in Meadville.
I know intellectually that it is the right and reasonable thing to do. Emotionally, I can attest that St. Brigid sanctified me and through our shared trials, joys and experiences, the parishioners of St. Brigid sanctified the parish.
My fervent hope is the same mutual effect will happen at Epiphany of the Lord and mutually shared experiences will build a meaningful and blessed community. God bless us all.
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and "The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell."