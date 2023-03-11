Yes, this should have been submitted to the Tribune last month but it’s better a little late than waiting till next February. When you think of our nation’s Founding Fathers, does the name Rufus King come to mind? Probably not, but it should---particularly as it relates to Black History.
He was most responsible for the ban on slavery included in The Northwest Ordinance of 1787. Author Catherine Drinker Bowen wrote that “it has been called the third great document of American history, after the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.”
The ban on slavery was put into the Ordinance, taken out, and then firmly put back in before passage of the entire bill by the Continental Congress. Harry Ammon in his biography on James Monroe tells us that “…the ban on slavery was restored by Rufus King, an ardent antislavery spokesman.”
During that same year, King was the youngest member of the 74 delegates in Philadelphia to develop a constitution. Among the most gifted writers at the Convention, King was chosen to serve on The Committee of Style and Arrangement with William Samuel Johnson, Alexander Hamilton, Gov. Morris, James Madison. Hence King was more than a signer of the Constitution; he was one of five actual framers of our founding document.
Thirty-three years later, King would play another important role in opposing slavery. Missouri is to be brought into the Union as a slave state, slavery beyond the borders for the first time. It would be an expansion of that which makes a mockery of a nation claiming for its citizens “…. life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Sen. King rises on the Senate Floor to speak:
“And now, Mr. President, I approach a very delicate subject. I regret the occasion that renders it necessary for me to speak of it, because it may give offense, where none is intended. But my purpose is fixed. Mr. President, I have yet to learn that one man can make a slave of another; if one man cannot do so, no number of individuals can have any better right to do it, and I hold that all laws and compacts imposing any such condition upon any human being are absolutely void, because contrary to the law of nature, which is the law of God, by which he makes his way known to man, and is paramount to all human control.”
John Quincy Adams wrote after that: “There’s not a man in the Union of purer integrity than Rufus King.”
Senator King lost the battle of the Missouri Compromise. But by his definition of God’s Will, he served as an example of the importance of standing up, speaking out, and striking the standard for that which is right and true to the Constitution he helped to fashion for a nation of free people.
It would take the nation 43 years and the Emancipation Proclamation to finally catch up to the words of Rufus King spoken in the month of February, the 11th day, back in 1820. Did you get that? February is now Black History Month each year.
In another February, that of 1860, Candidate Abraham Lincoln speaking in New York City cited Senator Rufus King who “…steadily voted for slavery prohibition and against all compromises.”
With Lincoln, the hopes and dreams of Founding Father Rufus King were about to become reality.
I began my education about Rufus King when my friend Roy Fox, former radio talk show host on Pittsburgh’s KDKA became the caretaker at the Rufus King Manor House and Museum in Jamaica, Queens, 34 years ago. He has made it his mission to create greater awareness of Senator King.
I used material he has produced over the years in this essay and in a presentation to the Meadville Round Table group on Feb. 27. One of the members commented that it was an appropriate topic for Black History Month. So even though a bit late, I thought I’d share it more widely.
Ross Feltz is director of public relations for Decorating Den Interiors and co-owner of a franchise in Meadville.
