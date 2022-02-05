Dang. Please tell me I’m not getting old.
While watching the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, I kept getting personal mind-tickling flashbacks of Ickey Woods. Then Sunday’s game ended, a comeback for the ages, a seemingly miraculous Bengals victory — and there was their long-ago running back Ickey Woods hugging people as the Bengals walked off the field.
As a rookie ball carrier for the suddenly good 1988 Bengals football team, Ickey became a national sensation by doing a funky dance in the end zone after each of the touchdowns he scored that season.
In 40-some years of photographing NFL games for various magazines and for Topps football cards, I actually saw Ickey do his famous Ickey Shuffle right in front of me a couple of times. If you think his little dance is not-so-famous, just tune in to all the Super Bowl hype in the coming days. It’s sure to be revisited time and time again.
I will right now confess that I barely remember Ickey, despite his Ickey Shuffle. So, I looked him up on Wikipedia. Holy cow, the guy only had one good year, as a top draft choice, a running back out of University of Las Vegas. So, it was his rookie season when he helped Cincy to the Super Bowl in January of 1989, the capstone of the team’s 12-4 1988 season.
And, God love him, along came his Shuffle. It became a sensation. Sadly, Ickey suffered a few injuries after that big rookie year, and he was out of football by age 26, says Wikipedia.
OK, so back to my Ickey days. In the mid-1980s, Topps called up and said, “Can you do the Bengals game in Cincinnati this week?” I answered in the affirmative, then added, “Should I fly down?” As in, will you pay for my flight and food? (Hey, it’s a six-hour drive, I felt like politely suggesting.) I was working full-time at the Tribune, the top-notch hometown news feed that you are reading right now, and I generally had weekends off.
The Topps editor said, “What? Cincinnati is in your backyard!” I had been doing Cleveland-Pittsburgh-Buffalo games for Topps for a number of years, which I called my Golden Triangle of football stadiums. I felt like saying to the editor, “Did you take geography in school? Get out an atlas and look up Cincinnati. It’s way down there.”
Well, Topps ended up flying me to Cincy that day, and about 20 or so times after that, including that Ickey year of 1988, and they paid for a hotel and meals each time, no more questions asked.
And I’ll tell you this much: As I recently told my wife, Joyce, who has to listen to all of this memory-lane stuff almost every day, my games in Cincinnati were memorable.
I had my hottest day I ever photographed, 120 degrees on the field (I went up to the air-conditioned press box at halftime and didn’t go back to the field until the fourth quarter, don’t tell Topps); my coldest day of photographing, at 18 degrees; and my wettest day at 1.8 inches of rain one Sunday afternoon in the Queen City.
I once took our son Steve to a game there, as his favorite team, the San Diego Chargers, and his favorite player, Junior Seau, were in town. Somehow, I got Steve a press pass. After the game we talked with Junior in the locker room as he got dressed after the Chargers’ loss. Wonderful man.
Yes, for me, the memories remain great: Sunday morning Masses at St. Francis Xavier Church, great meals, a massive city-wide beer fest during one Steelers’ visit, and just kicking around a really cool town. I love that place, and you would too.
I don’t mind Kansas City. I was there a few times. But I’m totally on board with Cincy winning the Super Bowl. I know Steelers’ radio guy Myron Cope called them the “Cincy Bungles,” and I know they were NFL doormats for many years, but let’s just hope it’s their year and cheer them on.
My dad and I, Pittsburgh Pirates fans, hated the Cardinals and the Reds and whoever else was in the Bucs’ division. But if one of those teams made a nice playoff run, Dad once said to me, “If they win, it will make the Pirates look better.”
So, for all you Steelers and Browns fans out there, I did hundreds of your games along the way too. That’s where our heart lies, I know. But for now let’s just do a little Ickey Shuffle, smile, laugh, have fun and cheer for the Bungles. Let’s hope for better days in the future for “our boys,” but for now, let’s Shuffle like there’s no tomorrow.
Ed Mailliard is a Meadville resident.