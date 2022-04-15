An open-house event to launch a downtown revitalization effort has been postponed.
The community gathering originally scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Meadville Public Library is still expected to take place, according to Andy Walker, executive director of economic, civic and community engagement at Allegheny College, but an alternate date has not been set.
The open house was announced following the award of a $155,000 grant to Allegheny College in collaboration with the City of Meadville. The grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation’s Western Pennsylvania Economic Development Program supports planning and capacity-building efforts to bolster downtown revitalization and development.