There will be an “October Spooktacular” performed by the Contemporary Integrational Orchestra Project at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 250 W. Seventh St., Erie.
The concert will feature music from the “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Purple People Eater,” “The Munsters’ theme,” two funeral marches and more.
The Contemporary Integrational Orchestra Project was founded by Meadville violin instructor Sally Wilcox Santon and film composer and conductor of the Youngstown Scoring Stage, Todd Maki, organizers said. It had a performance before the pandemic and had to take a break during that time. Now it is back again.
It is unique in that it seeks to integrate various genres of music from the 20th and 21st century, as well as integrating a variety of age groups. It is the intent that these age groups will learn and grow from each other.
Several Meadville residents of various ages will be performing in this concert, including adult violinists, Patrick Root and Mary Hinderliter, Meadville Area Senior High student violinist Matthew Scanell, senior citizen violists Linda Beall and Wilcox Santon, and seventh grade Seton Catholic School cellist Kendal Johnston.
Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken
• More information: Call (814) 373-8227
