AUBURN, Ala. — Penn State climbed eight spots to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The ascent comes a day after the Nittany Lions earned a 41-12 win at Auburn to improve to 3-0 this season.
The win upped Penn State's all-time record against Auburn to 3-1, and it gives the Nittany Lions a 25-24 record, historically, against programs currently in the Southeastern Conference.
“I knew Penn State fans were crazy, but I didn’t think they would come all the way to the south to come see us play because I’m not used to it,” said Nittany Lions defensive end Demeioun “Chop” Robinson, a Maryland transfer. “Seeing them, it made me really excited and happy, and I love the fans.”
Big Ten members Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan No. 4) joined the Nittany Lions in Sunday’s AP Top 25 poll. Michigan State dropped out of the poll following its loss at Washington. The Spartans (91), Minnesota (48) and Wisconsin (4) appeared as others receiving votes.
Earlier on Sunday, Penn State landed at No. 15 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 23 in last week’s Coaches Poll. Ohio State (No. 3), Michigan (No. 4) and Michigan State (No. 21) represented the Big Ten in Sunday’s USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.
Clifford climbs all-time yardage leaderboard
Fourth-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford ends his career against Auburn with 42 completions on 51 attempts to go with 458 yards passing and three total touchdowns. The sixth-year Nittany Lion didn’t register any passing touchdowns against Auburn on Saturday, but he ran for a 7-yard score in the first quarter.
Clifford went 14 of 19 passing for 178 yards at Jordan-Hare Stadium which moved him to No. 2 all-time in career yards passing (8,512) with the program. Clifford surpassed former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg, who accumulated 8,457 yards passing from 2013 to 2015.
Through three games this season, Clifford is 53 of 83 passing for 673 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns.
“I thought he played really well,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of Clifford. “It’s going to be a lot of things he does that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet from a protection standpoint, from a run-game perspective… Bringing the receiver in to block the extra man. He’s just playing really well right now, doing all the things you need him to do.”
Clifford snagged his first career reception — a 25-yarder — on a pass from wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the trick play dialed up by second-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
“Never had done that before,” Clifford said with a laugh. “It was definitely a cool play. I thought Coach Yurcich called the game really well. And that was just an example of him with a really well-timed play.”
Robinson fitting in with defense
Penn State’s defense contributed to the winning cause with four turnovers and six sacks. The Nittany Lions’ six sacks marked the most the unit has tallied since its season-ending Cotton Bowl win against Memphis in 2019.
Robinson, who transferred from Maryland in the offseason, played his most impressive contest as a Nittany Lion during Saturday’s road win. The sophomore sacked Auburn quarterback TJ Finley in the second quarter, resulting in a 9-yard loss and a fumble that Finley recovered. In the third quarter, Robinson recovered a fumble following a strip sack by safety Ji’Ayir Brown.
“We have a great D-line,” Robinson said. “I think we have the best d-line in the country, and I think we showed that (Saturday).
