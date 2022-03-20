CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments remained on the scene of a house fire in northern Crawford County on Sunday night.
Crawford County 911 Center began initial dispatch of area volunteer departments at 4:56 p.m. to 20748 Humes Hill Road in Cambridge Township.
Emergency radio traffic indicated it was a "working fire" on the second floor of the home.
The home is located in Cambridge Township about 2.5 miles south of the borough of Cambridge Springs and about 2 miles northeast of the borough of Woodcock.
Cambridge Springs, Venango, Edinboro, West Mead 2, Saegertown, Townville, Hayfield Township, Randolph Township and Blooming Valley volunteer fire departments were called to the scene as well as Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
No other details were available as of press time.