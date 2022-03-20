CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments remain on the scene of a house fire in northern Crawford County this evening, according to the county's 911 center.
Emergency radio traffic indicated the fire at 20748 Humes Hill Road was a “working fire” on the second floor of the home.
Crawford County 911 Center began initial dispatch of area volunteer departments at 4:56 p.m.
The home is located in Cambridge Township about 2.5 miles south of the borough of Cambridge Springs and about 2 miles northeast of the borough of Woodcock.
Cambridge Springs, Venango, Edinboro, West Mead 2, Saegertown, Townville, Hayfield Township, Randolph Township and Blooming Valley volunteer fire departments were called to the scene as well as Meadville Area Ambulance Service.