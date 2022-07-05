Midway through the process of adopting the first comprehensive zoning update for the city of Meadville in nearly 30 years, things are not going exactly according to plan.
Over the past three weeks, a series of four two-hour information sessions about the proposed ordinance drew about 10 members of the public — at least one of whom was not a city resident — to the City Building, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. The final session, which took place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, drew one person.
And a plan to discuss the input received from those sessions when Meadville City Council meets Wednesday has been postponed due to the resignation of Gary Johnson, the city’s assistant city manager and zoning officer, who will work his last day on Friday. Johnson has accepted a position a director of community development with the borough of Greenville, where he grew up.
“With Gary’s departure, things are a little in flux,” Menanno said Friday. “They’re still moving forward, but it may be a slower timeline than originally anticipated.”
The original timeline called for continued discussion of questions from the public this month, a public hearing in September and a final vote in October.
The questions received from the few participants that did attend the information sessions on the zoning ordinance tended to cluster around the same issue, according to Menanno: How will the proposed changes affect me, my house and my neighborhood?
The proposed zoning ordinance adopts what City Council member Jim Roha, in an interview earlier this year, called “a whole different philosophy of zoning.”
Where traditional zoning typically defines what uses are allowed based on location, form-based zoning focuses less on how structures are used and more on how they fit in with their surroundings.
Though the information sessions on the ordinance drew few participants, council has already heard criticism from the public. In May, for instance, Krista Geer, executive director of Active Aging Inc. offered a lengthy list of concerns. Among them, Geer said that some of the updates included in a $1.2 million renovation of the Park Avenue facility in 2019 seemed to violate elements of the proposed ordinance. Other changes, she said, would be detrimental to the seniors who form the nonprofit’s clientele.
“Had these ordinances been in effect during the planning phase of our project, I would have had to seriously consider the cost versus the benefit of renovating within the city or building outside of it,” Geer said, before turning to the topic of aging seniors on fixed incomes and without assistance from far-flung family members who have been drawn away from the city.
The proposed zoning changes, according to Geer, would necessitate hefty investments for such seniors who attempted to adapt their homes to the realities of aging — or simply force them out of their homes.
“Is that the kind of Meadville we imagine?” she asked.
But when it comes to the most common question city officials heard about the proposed changes in recent weeks — how will this impact me — the answer, according to Menanno is simple: It won’t.
“Typically, unless your going to be doing absolutely new construction or extensive overhauls,” she said, “it has no impact on individuals.”
Among the priorities facing city staff as attention to the zoning ordinance is delayed, according to Menanno, is hiring a new zoning and planning administrator to take over the duties that made up the core of Johnson’s eclectic array of responsibilities.
Several interviews for the position have been conducted and the results of those interviews are under discussion by staff members, she said.
The new position will include zoning and code enforcement responsibilities but will also enable city government to tackle the kind of long-term planning issues that have largely been outside of its abilities for more than a decade, according to Menanno.
While it’s not yet clear when City Council will return to its discussion of the zoning ordinance, another zoning-related topic is expected to be on the agenda Wednesday: approval of a transitional consulting arrangement with the departing Johnson. Menanno said the contract would be similar in nature to an agreement with Finance Director Tim Groves after Groves resigned several years ago. Groves has since returned to city employment as interim finance director following the resignation of his successor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.