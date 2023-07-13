A zoning hearing on converting the Theta Chi fraternity house, 388 N. Main St., to a substance abuse disorder treatment facility has been canceled.
The special exception hearing was scheduled next week before the Meadville Zoning Hearing Board, but it was called off Monday after Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission (CCDEAC) informed the city’s zoning office that it had withdrawn its purchase offer.
The commission planned to buy it from Beta Chi Building Association for Theta Chi Fraternity at Allegheny College, which owns it.
The association put the property on the market in December 2022 due to a combination of recurring property maintenance issues, lower enrollment within the chapter, and insufficient financial donations.
The building has 5,599 square feet of space with 22 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an industrial stove and fire suppression system in the kitchen, and parking for approximately 12 vehicles.
The treatment facility would have housed between 15 to 24 people who are in substance abuse recovery programs.
A special exception hearing was required under Meadville’s zoning ordinance as the proposed treatment facility would be a nonconforming use within a single-family residential zone.
Though the fraternity house already has been a nonconforming use within a single-family residential zone, the city’s zoning ordinance requires a special exception hearing when changing from one nonconforming use to another.
On Wednesday, Anita Robinson, CCDEAC’s executive director, told The Meadville Tribune that the commission withdrew its offer to buy the site after an architectural review found conversion into a treatment center had exceeded initial projected costs.
CCDEAC had estimated $500,000 to $800,000 in construction costs to convert the building, according to the special exception hearing application reviewed by the Tribune on Wednesday.
“It was a purely practical decision and consideration,” Robinson said. “We’re still diligently looking for a suitable place.”
Tribune messages left with Ken Kutzer, president of the Beta Chi Building Association, about what may happen next with the building weren’t returned Wednesday.
