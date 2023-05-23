The Zoning Hearing Board of Meadville has approved a special exception to allow for expansion of a downtown child daycare center.
Following a brief public hearing Thursday, board members voted 4-0 for the special exception to Marcy Kantz, owner of Keystone Kidz, to expand her business located at 272 Chestnut St.
In 2020, the board granted Kantz a special exception to operate a child daycare center on the mezzanine level of the building.
Another special exception was necessary due to the expansion of the business into additional space, according to Gary Johnson, the city’s zoning officer.
Kantz has operated a state-licensed and inspected daycare center at the location since October 2020.
The business occupies 4,000 square feet of space and provides child care and afterschool programs to children, from infants through sixth grade.
However, Kantz sought the special exception for better separation of the infants through age 3 children from the older kids.
The expansion goes to a 3,000-square-foot space directly on the floor above and the two areas are directly connected by a staircase, she said.
The 3,000-square-foot area would be utilized for children older than age 3 and the afterschool programs.
The expansion area for the daycare on the floor above is to be walled off from other space on the floor that Kantz leases for Keystone Strength, a gymnasium.
Kantz told The Meadville Tribune that she expects to open the expansion within 30 days.
