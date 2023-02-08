Crawford County Auditor Kelsey Zimmerman of Randolph Township has announced her candidacy for county auditor.
She is seeking a Republican Party nomination for the post in the May 16 primary.
Zimmerman was appointed to the office by the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas last year.
Her appointment was effective April 1, 2022, to fill the balance of the term of Diana Perry, who had resigned effective March 31.
A lifelong Crawford County resident, Zimmerman had worked in the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office for more than 10 years prior to her appointment as a county auditor for the past 10 months.
“I’m excited to share with my fellow citizens why I believe my experience, knowledge and insight makes me the right choice to serve our community,” Zimmerman said in making her announcement.
“My experience serving as deputy treasurer of Crawford County and assistant tax claim director for 10 and a half years, provided me with the knowledge of sound fiscal management,” she said.
As interim auditor, Zimmerman said she has utilized that knowledge to ensure that public funds are inspected for accuracy and serving the public good.
“I am proud to be working for the people of Crawford County and hope to continue in the capacity of Crawford County auditor,” she said.
