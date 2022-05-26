Meadville City Council’s housing and economic development subcommittee heard on Wednesday from an expert on building inspection generally and rental property inspection programs specifically — and he offered some warnings.
Ed Cardy, an Erie-based vice president of Building Inspection Underwriters of Pennsylvania (BIU), described his experiences as both a third contractor running such programs and a public employee developing them. BIU, where Cardy has worked since 2004, contracts with municipalities throughout the state, including the city of Erie and numerous municipalities in Erie County, to help run such programs.
Requiring regular inspections helps to improve safety and fight blight, Cardy told Mayor Jaime Kinder, a member of the subcommittee; City Manager Maryann Menano; Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson; and Joe Tompkins, a member of the city’s Redevelopment Authority. Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight, the other member of the subcommittee besides Kinder, was absent from the meeting.
Along with his endorsement, Cardy offered some warnings, including one he reiterated.
“If you move forward with this,” he said, “you can be guaranteed to expect a lot of pushback from landlords.”
In addition to finding the political will to withstand opposition, the key to success for rental inspection programs, according to Cardy, is a commitment to carrying out the ongoing work required.
Asked by Tompkins what makes such a program work, Cardy said, “That’s easy.”
“They have to be bulldogs,” he added. “You cannot get to the point where you’re collecting these fees — annually, tri-annually, whatever — but you’re ignoring inspections. I’ve seen a lot of municipalities do that.”
Based on the development of Erie’s program about 15 years ago, Cardy said there may also be resistance to an inspection program from colleges and public housing authorities, but he recommended that both groups be required to participate in inspections if they are implemented.
Given the likelihood of complaints from landlords and the possibility of inertia from inspection staff, it’s easy for municipalities to simply collect fees without performing the actual inspections, according to Cardy. When that happens, rental property owners often don’t complain — some would prefer to pay a small fee for the inspection, knowing there won’t be one, rather than risk failing an inspection.
Asked by Kinder if he has seen inspection programs have a positive impact in municipalities ranging from Wesleyville, a borough of about 3,300 adjacent to the city of Erie, to Oil City, to Erie itself, Cardy expressed confident certainty but had a hard time pointing to concrete evidence of the programs’ effect on blight.
“Absolutely. No question about it,” he said, citing improved fire safety in particular. “It’s hard to put numbers on it. The city’s community development department may have means of doing that, but I know it’s had impact on the blighting influence also — it has to have.”
Kinder, who campaigned with Councilwoman Gretchen Myers when both were elected last year, made establishing a rental registration and inspection program a key part of her platform — one that echoed the campaigns of McKnight and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, who were elected in 2019.
When Vogel proposed a pandemic task force focused on housing needs in mid-2020, rental property owners who opposed the idea helped fill the audience at a City Council meeting that addressed the proposal. Ultimately, the task force was voted down 3-2. Vogel and McKnight voted for the proposal, but their colleagues voted against it after hearing statements from six rental property owners saying it wasn’t needed.
Today, however, only one of those three council members — Jim Roha — is still serving, and council’s housing and economic development subcommittee has met for several months to lay the foundation for an inspection program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.