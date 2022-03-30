TOWNVILLE — The Youngstown State University Jazz Ensemble will perform today at the Maplewood Jazz Festival.
The performance will take place in the Maplewood Elementary School auditorium in Townville, and also will feature several area school jazz bands.
The festival begins at 6 p.m. with Meadville Area Senior High, followed by Harbor Creek High School, Conneaut Area Senior High and Maplewood High School jazz bands, with Youngstown State University performing after Maplewood.
Tickets at the door are $4 for adults, $3 for students, and free for kids under 5. Concessions will be available.