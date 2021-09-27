They're young, most of them still in school — and now they're published authors.
A group of Crawford County students and their families gathered Sunday at New Beginnings Church of God to celebrate the publication of "I am a Writer: Inspired 2020," the end result of a writing competition held last year. The contest, organized by local nonprofit Beautiful Balance Inspirations, invited students from the PENNCREST, Conneaut and Crawford Central school districts, as well as Crawford Christian Academy and homeschooled students who live in the previously mentioned areas, to submit their own personal writings, with a prize of getting their work officially published in a book.
For Ellen Byham, CEO of Beautiful Balance Inspirations, the inaugural iteration of the contest has been a big success.
"It went phenomenal," she said. "Much better than anyone anticipated."
Indeed, Byham said Penn Writers — a statewide organization of authors who helped out with the contest — thought receiving 10 entries would have been a good sign. Instead, around 50 works were submitted to the contest, with 24 included in the book.
The contest was split between two divisions — middle school and senior high school, with four categories in each division. Students could write in the areas of general fiction, poetry, memoir/personal essay or inspirational/devotional.
A panel of former educators and writers judged the works, with the top three in each category receiving publication. The book was produced by Page Publishing, a Conneaut Lake company, and will be provided to all libraries within the school district areas that participated.
The published works range from poems about a heartbreaker to bowhunting deer.
Alydia Zurcher was one of the students who saw her work published thanks to the contest. A ninth grader at Crawford Christian Academy, she took third place in the middle school poetry category with her poem "Fall," which about describing the scenery of autumn.
Zurcher said she got the inspiration for her poem from a day in English class when her teacher took the students outside. She found herself captivated by the colorful fall leaves moved about by the wind.
"It might have just been a school parking lot, but it was still really pretty," she said.
Zurcher said she's a big reader and has notebooks full of poetry she's written, but her submission in the contest was the first time she had written in a while.
Claiming third place made her feel more interested in competing in other writing contests, and she said she submitted to another one shortly after taking part in Beautiful Balance's contest.
For many students, hearing that they had been selected to have their work published was a surprise in more ways than one. Laurel Steudler, an 11th grader at Crawford Christian Academy, claimed two titles, winning both third place in senior high general fiction and first place in senior high personal essay.
"I was more confident about the short story I sent in," she explained. "When I found out that I won (first in personal essay), I was very surprised because I didn't expect my personal story to place first because I liked it less than my other story."
Steudler's fiction story, titled "In Search of a Snack," is written from the perspective of her pet cat and was written for an English class previously. Her essay, meanwhile, is titled "More Than Twitchy," and deals with a neurological condition Steudler has which can cause uncontrollable movements or words similar to Tourette syndrome.
Steudler said it was a "crazy feeling" having her work published, but she's really proud of her accomplishment.
Ella Marendt was another dual winner in the contest, taking the first place middle school poetry spot and third place in the middle school personal essay category. Her poems, titled "Heartbreak" and "Lydia," deal with a family friend whose wife died and one about her best friend, while her essay "Unstoppable" is written about her brother and his friend going sledding.
Marendt said she loves writing as a pastime, though generally prefers writing fiction. Finding out she had won was something of an emotional moment for her.
"It was really cool because my parents asked me out into the other room and were like, 'Yo, you won two,' and I shrieked," she said.
She felt the competition was a confidence booster, and has inspired her to seek to have more of her work published in the future. Marendt said she feels writing is a stress reducer, allowing the writer to create and journey into someone else's world.
Marendt's father, Brian, said it was exciting to see his daughter's passion turned into something official and to see her hard work pay off.
Rayne Yanc, who took first place in the middle school personal essay category, said it was both exciting and nerve-wracking for her to see her writing published.
"I was very surprised because I didn't expect to win anything," she said. "I just wanted to participate in it."
Yanc, who is an eighth grader at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School, wrote a melancholic piece about the death of her horse. She first wrote it in fifth grade for school and received praise from her teacher for it, but wasn't sure what to do with it further until the contest came around.
For Yanc, writing is one of her favorite forms of expressing herself.
"I like that it's a way to say stuff without saying stuff, because I'm not good at talking to people," she said.
Her mother, April, was overjoyed to see her daughter a published author.
"I think it's amazing," April said. "She has no idea how amazing (it is) and proud I am of her."
Byham said she plans to have a second writing contest start up in January. The plan is to involve the same school districts as before, but to also set up a website specifically for the contest to allow an easier method of submitting entries.
She's hopeful to also continue the relationship with Page Publishing for the contest moving forward as a way of keeping the contest as locally involved as possible.
For anyone interested in getting a copy of the book, it is available online at beautifulbalanceinspirations.org at a discounted price, or through Page Publishing or Amazon.
