WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Ben Miller may only be 10, but he already is planning his career path — sheep rancher and landscaper.
Miller, of Spartansburg, is on his way as a sheep rancher — earning multiple honors at the Open, 4-H and FFA Sheep Show on Tuesday at the Crawford County Fair.
Earning the champion and reserve champion awards, respectively, for a ram as well as a ewe in the Border Leicester sheep breed in the 4-H sheep show didn’t seem to faze Miller.
Nor did earning the champion and reserve champion awards, respectively, for a ram as well as a ewe in the Border Leicester sheep breed in the open sheep show.
After all, he’s been helping out with his family’s sheep raising enterprise since he was about age 2, according to his mom, Katie Miller.
“Ben set himself a lot of goals this year and he’s been extremely successful knocking them down,” she said with a smile.
“Breeding and feeding” are the keys to his prowess with sheep, according to Ben.
“You want a sheep with good genes, so I try to get the best I sheep I can,” he said matter-of-factly. “You’ve got to creep feed your lambs; it helps them grow.”
Creep feeding provides supplemental feed, either grain or forage, to a young animal that’s still nursing. It’s done by giving a lamb access to extra feed or better pasture, while excluding its dam, or female, parent.
As for his future, Ben wants to live in Ohio and be a landscaper during the day and a shepherd before and after work.
“They have a large sheep show in Ohio,” he said of why he looks forward to moving when he comes of age.
Young Ben already is saving the prize money he wins from showing sheep and goats to meet his goals.
