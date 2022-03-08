Ryan M. Young

Name: Ryan M. Young

Age: 39

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Blue

Wanted for: Failure to appear for call of the criminal trial list on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.

