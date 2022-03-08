Young is this week's 'Most Wanted' Mar 8, 2022 6 hrs ago Name: Ryan M. YoungAge: 39Height: 5 feet, 10 inchesWeight: 180 pounds Hair color: BrownEye color: BlueWanted for: Failure to appear for call of the criminal trial list on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Most Wanted Ryan M. Young Criminal Law Crime Week Criminal Trial Burglary List Theft Eye Trending Video Recommended for you NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Business Card Directory Online Directory Call A Pro Local Job Network 2022 Regional College & Trade School Directory Trending Recipes Obituaries HALLIDAY, Marie Oct 15, 1926 - Mar 3, 2022 FARRELL, Edward Jan 22, 1947 - Mar 5, 2022 MOFFAT, William 'Billy' Jun 18, 1951 - Feb 24, 2022 CUMMINGS, Georgia Jun 19, 1936 - Mar 1, 2022 BAYER, Norma Oct 19, 1947 - Mar 3, 2022