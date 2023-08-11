There are elementary school-aged children who have a superhero as a role model. They might use a bath towel as a cape to play Superman, dress up like Spider-Man on Halloween, or wear a gold headband and pretend they are Wonder Woman.
Brantley Sochor has a role model who is not a superhero but a guitar phenomenon, singer, songwriter and producer.
Not too typical for a 7-year-old boy who will be a second grader at Conneaut Valley Elementary School.
Brantley is a huge fan of Michael Weber of Ohio, lead singer of The Michael Weber Show. Weber, 25, has won MTV’s “Amazingness” talent show — and he’s a role model to Brantley.
Weber has performed with a variety of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy winners, including Counting Crows, The Shadows of Knight, and Nils Lofgren of the E Street Band, according to his website. Weber will be performing tonight at Party at the Pines at Whispering Pines Golf Course, 15630 Middle Road, Meadville.
And Brantley and his family will be there. Brantley is the son of Keith Sochor and stepson of Christian Perrine Sochor.
Christine started out wanting to purchase about 20 tickets to tonight’s show.
“We ended up getting 15 tickets,” she said. “They’re for friends, mostly relatives and my two kids — mostly my one kid, Brantley.”
Brantley has a brother Kavan, 10, who doesn’t usually attend the concerts. Brantley’s cousin, Natalie, attends with the family.
Weber said his artistic approach fits somewhere in the realm of alternative rock.
“My collection of influences includes ’50s blues and rock n roll; ’60s garage, psychedelic and pop; ’70s punk; and 2000s indie,” he said. “My next record is going to have a certain power-pop flair inspired by my love of the ‘70s bands who melded together meaningful melodies with tough guitars.”
Perrine Sochor said they met Weber last year, the first time they attended a concert at Party at the Pines, which runs a series of shows all summer long.
“He opened for an AC/DC cover band,” she said. “Brantley is a huge AC/DC fan. We couldn’t go to see a Pink Floyd tribute band, so we went to see the AC/DC tribute band, and Michael opened for them.
“That’s how we found out who he is. Brantley really liked his show.”
After the show, Weber invited audience members to come and meet him. Brantley, who collects guitar picks, got one of Weber’s picks. Brantley was also asked to add Weber to the family’s Facebook page.
“Michael sent him a birthday message on Facebook, and Brantley sent him one back,” Perrine Sochor said.
When they had a “dress like your hero day” at school, Brantley went dressed as Weber. He wore a blue shirt with a flower design, a blue blazer, distressed jeans, brown boots and long socks. He styled his hair like Weber: shorter on the sides, longer and fluffed up on top.
Brantley said he just likes Weber’s music.
“I like him because he’s a good singer, and I like his music,” Brantley said. “I like him because of the way he plays his guitar.”
Brantley also wants to learn to play guitar.
Brantley’s favorite Michael Weber song is “Red House,” which, Weber said, was written by Jimi Hendrix.
Tonight will be Brantley’s second time seeing Weber perform at Party at the Pines.
Bill Kingzett, owner of Whispering Pines Golf Course, said some people are seated farther back from the stage at the concerts, and he likes to bring them closer for a few minutes.
“We like to go out and see people in the audience and get them on the side of the stage, right next to the stage,” Kingzett said.
He added that the Sochor family has attended just about every concert this year, and they try to get the family on stage.
“They are so pleased with the music, and Michael is so good with people and loves to encourage them and their musical interests.”
Perrine Sochor said the family has attended all but two shows this year. She said Kingzett and his best friend, Bruce Kinney, remembered Brantley from last year.
“Brantley’s been on stage every concert. They’re already taking him under their wing. They just love him,” she said.
Weber, who says he doesn’t drink, smoke or do drugs, wants to inspire people to go outside their realm and become artists.
“I always want to be a good influence and role model for the youth. I’m a firm believer that everyone should be an artist, even if it’s just from a hobbyist perspective,” he said. “Little kids doodle, but at some point, they stop and grow up. If I can reach the youth like Brantley, while he’s still in the ‘doodle-phase,’ he can grow up and never lose the appreciation of the arts.”
Weber said, at the age of 7, he was leading his own band. So, he has a message and a challenge for Brantley.
“I’ve heard that Brantley is interested in learning how to play the guitar,” he said. “I hereby challenge him to pick up the guitar, learn one of our songs, and we’ll come back to Meadville, Pennsylvania, next summer and invite him on stage to play with us!”
Tonight’s lineup features local musician Fred Oakman followed by opening act The Michael Weber Show, and then headliner Fleetwood Gold, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band out of Columbus, Ohio.
And, Brantley might go dressed like Weber, except for the hair, which is now a different style.
“He had a little candy accident,” Perrine Sochor said.
Seems he got a piece of a sweet treat stuck in his hair and had to have it cut out.
And that’s typical for a 7-year-old boy.
