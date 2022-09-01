The big news came via email during a recent family vacation: Ryan Jordan, 16, a junior at Crawford Christian Academy, had taken first place among high school students in the poetry category of a local writing contest.
It’s hard to underestimate just how surprised Ryan was by the news.
“I was so confused,” he said this week. “I was just like, ‘What? I didn’t enter.’”
Dana Jordan, Ryan’s mother, laughed as the family recalled the moment during an awards ceremony at Meadville Public Library on Tuesday.
“He didn’t even know he had entered,” Dana said. “Thank you, Kylie!”
Unbeknownst to Ryan and their parents, Kylie Jordan, 14, a freshman at the academy, had earlier this year submitted her brother’s poem to the Inspired Light the Fire youth writing contest organized by local nonprofit Beautiful Balance Inspirations — and the poem proved a winner.
Ryan and 25 other winners from area middle and high schools gathered Tuesday to be recognized and to be rewarded for their literary efforts. In addition to T-shirts, the winners received cash prizes.
That poem Kylie sent in netted her brother $150, but Kylie did OK for herself too.
With a second-place finish in the middle school personal essay category and a third-place honor in the middle school inspirational-devotional category, Kylie received prizes for $75 and $50, respectively.
“I think he owes his sister,” Dana joked as the crowd of check-toting young authors and beaming family members began to disperse after the award ceremony.
“Actually,” she added, turning to Ryan, “you’re so sweet you probably will give her some.”
Ellen Byham had recounted the story of the surreptitious submission moments earlier as she handed out prizes to a parade of Crawford County’s budding literati. As CEO of Beautiful Balance Inspirations, Byham organized the contest and recruited 14 judges to evaluate 161 entries in the poetry, general fiction, personal essays and inspirational-devotional categories. The judges were all current or retired teachers or published authors.
“Ryan was not exactly cooperative. He did not know his sister snuck his poetry and submitted it — and lo and behold, Ryan ended up as the first-place high school winner,” Byham said. “His poem was actually a very funny rhyming poem and the judges just absolutely loved it.”
“The Duck Poem,” Ryan explained after the ceremony, tells the tale of a duck that dies tragically and is subsequently eaten.
The goal of the contest, which was being held for the second time after a 2020 version, is “to promote excellence in writing among area youth,” Byham said. The competition is open to any children living in Conneaut, Crawford Central or PENNCREST school districts. Participants only have to reside in the districts — they can attend private schools and still be eligible, as was evident from the high number of winners from Crawford Christian Academy. Eighteen prizes went to students at the school. West End Elementary School was also well represented with its students receiving four prizes plus a special $200 prize for West End teachers Amy Holt and Christine Pearson.
Byham was encouraged by the quality of the winners and the expansion of the contest, she said. The 161 entries received this year was more than three times the number received in 2020.
While the Saegertown-based Beautiful Balance Inspirations typically works on education, health care and microfinance in India, Liberia and Romania, Byham came up with the contest idea early in the pandemic to provide an arts-related outlet during a time when school-based arts programs were in some cases effectively shut down due to the pandemic or at least challenged by remote instruction.
The contest doesn’t end with the handing out of checks, however. Byham reminded the winners and their families that, as in 2020, their works will be published in book form by contest sponsor Page Publishing of Conneaut Lake. She estimated that books would be available in the spring and said plans are in the works for a book signing.
Byham hopes to continue the contest, likely holding it in alternating years.
Ryan Jordan was among some contestants hoping for an earlier return.
“I may enter myself next year,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.