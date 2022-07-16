Today’s text shows us David in what seemed like a crushing situation that God was changing into a divine elevation.
God sent the prophet Samuel to Bethlehem to select one of the sons of Jesse to be the king because God had rejected Saul as king.
So, 1 Samuel 16:10-11 tells us, “In the same way all seven of Jesse’s sons were presented to Samuel. But Samuel said to Jesse, ‘The Lord has not chosen any of these.’ Then Samuel asked, ‘Are these all the sons you have?’ ‘There is still the youngest,’ Jesse replied. ‘But he’s out in the fields watching the sheep and goats.’”
Theologians suggest that Jesse thought that David was unfit to be king and overlooked him, but not only that. Jesse positioned David in a place that reflected his thoughts about David.
He put David outside to tend to the sheep.
You see, Jesse missed the fact that while he, in his mind, disqualified his son, he in his parental authority qualified his son.
He made him a shepherd.
He learned how to get up early in the morning, which prepared him for leading his kingdom to sustained spiritual life (pasture). He learned how to lead those who strayed away from God back to God, and David learned how to keep those attached to him from the animals who were assigned to their life to destroy them.
It was in this place where he had to deal with filthy animals where he received his greatest training on how to handle God’s favor because there’s no favor without filth.
Also in the 11th verse, it says, “Send for him at once,” Samuel said. “We will not sit down to eat until he arrives.”
This is because David didn’t leave the field until he was called out of the field. This proves that “you can’t walk in your season of favor until you’ve mastered the field.”
In verse 12 it says, “So Jesse sent for him. He was dark and handsome, with beautiful eyes. and the Lord said, ‘This is the one; anoint him.’”
So as David stood there among his brothers, Samuel took the flask of olive oil he had brought and anointed David with the oil. and the Spirit of the Lord came powerfully upon David from that day on.
Theologians suggest here that David, in fact, was not anointed in the presence of his brothers but he was selected out of them, and separated from them, and privately anointed by Samuel.
He was anointed in front of his father.
God qualified David in front of the man who disqualified David.
So here’s your word of encouragement: “You were ignored so you could be anointed.”
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
