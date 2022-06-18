In Acts 2:1-4 it says, “And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. and suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. and there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.”
Luke’s purpose for writing his Gospel (see Luke 1:3–4) applies to Acts as well: To give an “orderly” account of the early church after Christ’s resurrection.
As as the church starts in Acts 2 we see that the first thing that happens in our text is the outbreak of God’s power.
Verse 2 says, “And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting.”
But then, after the text shows us the outbreak of God’s power, the second thing the Holy Ghost does is bring us back together.
This is because it says, “And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them.”
The verse said there appeared unto them cloven (meaning divided tongues/languages), but they weren’t just tongues. But the scripture said they were as of fire.
Now fire purifies, as a refiner uses fire to make pure gold.
So the Holy Ghost was changing their speech, and the purification of their words. But it gets even deeper than that because God reversed the curse of Babel.
Because in Genesis 11 the pride of mankind led to the building of the tower of Babel. But this is when God scattered the human race throughout the earth and gave different languages to different people groups, preventing a second attempt at a unified monument to human pride like Babel.
In Acts 2, the curse of Babel is reversed. and instead of one language becoming many, many languages become one.
And now, after they experienced the outbreak of God’s Power, and secondly God bringing them back together, the third and final occurrence that’s about to manifest today for you like it did back then for them is that God is breaking down your perimeters.
The Holy Spirit removes limitations.
Verse 4 says, “And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues (other languages), as the Spirit gave them utterance.”
You see, the Holy Ghost here signified the breaking down of cultural, natural and supernatural barriers by the Holy Ghost himself.
So walk free knowing that if you have the Holy Spirit living inside of you, that you have power to conquer anything you may face!
The wealth of the wicked is laid up for the just.
Overseer Cameron T. Bowman Sr. is pastor at St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville.
