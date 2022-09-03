It might be a cliché, but it really is “time to get your game on” at the YMCA.
That’s because the YMCA in Meadville has just announced an Esports League at its Vernon Township location.
Esports, which is short for electronic sports, often takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams, according to an esports website. Some esports competitions could range from first-person shooters to virtual battles held in arenas in front of an audience.
Alivia Smock, assistant program director for the YMCA, said participants will play against competitors from other participating YMCAs in the area. The YMCA is working with The Esport Company to bring esports to youths ages 9 to 13.
“The Esport Company is getting us slots for 15 kids to be able to play for free,” Smock said. “They will play at the Vernon YMCA.”
A room is set up with three Xbox Series S stations, so three kids can play at a time.
“They can play either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday for an hour,” Smock said.
Game times are from 5 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. each of those days.
In addition to the 15 sponsored memberships, The Esport Company of Johnstown has provided the YMCA with customized jerseys and streamed and casted games.
The games are Rocket League, Fortnight, Knock Out City, Fall Guys and MultiVersus. “We don’t get to choose the games; they send them to us,” Smock said.
When a player signs up, he or she picks which game they want to play for the league. If players were not sponsored, they would have to pay a fee.
The Esport Company’s mission is to create the minor league system for esports using a three-pronged approach of technology, education and community.
Smock said the educational aspect of playing would be hand-eye coordination and help with problem-solving skills.
Players who win during the regular season advance into the playoffs. One will come out as a winner.
“Basically, they would be getting bragging rights,” Smock said.
Meadville’s Downtown YMCA is located at 356 Chestnut St. The Vernon location is 1277 Vernon Place.
The deadline to sign up for a slot is Sept. 13.
• To sign up: Visit meadvilleymca.org, call (814) 336-2196, or stop in at either location.
