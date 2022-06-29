“I continue to be interested in new things that seem old and old things that seem new.”
I don’t know about you, but I see much of today’s modern technology as a necessary evil. Well, I take that back, most of it is not that necessary. How many new cell phones, cameras and computers do we really need?
I confess that I deal with all of these contraptions a lot more than I ever thought I would. Just about the time I get the latest gizmo in the form of a phone or a camera and think I am set for a while, guess what? Boom! Here comes the new version that’s shinier than the one before it.
In 1969 when many of us had a lot more hair and energy, a Chevy Camaro Z-28 would go from 0 to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds. That was considered pretty fast and if you had one of these cars you were considered pretty cool. If you were a guy you probably did not lack for female companionship. (I assume it was the same for female Camaro drivers, I’m not sure)
In 2014 a Toyota Camry would do 0 to 60 in 6.4 seconds but put you nowhere near the level of cool that the Z-28 did. In 1908 (no matter what you’ve heard, I wasn’t around then) a Model T Ford had a 20 horsepower engine. Today the riding lawnmower you ride around on every Saturday has an engine that size or bigger.
Maybe you get my point and maybe not, but things have changed a lot. The firearms and ammunition world is no different. In the shotgun arena, we have come a long way since the days when we were shooting mostly double barrel guns, paper shells and the world was a whole lot simpler.
Now I am going to talk to you about something from days gone by and I am telling you right now I am a little leery about it. I have wanted to bring this up at times when we talk about shot shells, but I was not sure if I should bring it up.
What I am going on about here is the subject in the shotgun world of “cut” shells. That’s right, cut shells. If you have an uncle or dad or granddad around with much shotgun experience, he probably knows about this. In simple terms, this is a method of taking a shotgun shell and cutting it almost in two pieces. You don’t completely sever the shell, you circle the outer part of the shotgun shell, the hull, to where the cut almost connects.
Right about this time, some of you are saying, why in the world would you do this? Way back in the day when some citizens with a shotgun depended on that weapon if they wanted to eat, cut shells was a way to expand your ammunition inventory. When you fire a cut shell the hull separates and the entire shot charge stays together, inside the hull, all the way to the target. So in effect what you have created is a shotgun slug, a solid chunk of lead, what your grandad probably called it a “punkin’ ball.”
No doubt, a cut shell is not much for accuracy beyond 30 yards or so, but this didn’t keep depression-era rabbit and bird hunters from having a cut shell in their coat just in case they happened upon a deer. Just like a factory shotgun slug, a cut shell is entirely capable of taking down a whitetail deer. People did this when they had limited ammo and even less money.
You might ask why I was so hesitant to bring this to your attention. Because, it is probably not a safe thing to do. Many of these shells have been fired over the years and some shooters routinely do it, but that doesn’t mean accidents can’t happen. You can find information all over the internet about cut shells and see videos of shooters firing them, but I am telling you not to do it. I know some of you are going to do it anyway, but I am advising against it. I just wanted to tell you a little bit of shotgun history.
I told you about something old, now I want to tell you about something new in shotgun shell innovation. I believe I have mentioned Aguila ammunition before, Aguila was founded in 1961, and the ammunition is manufactured in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico, and is distributed in North America by Texas Armament and Technology. As one of the largest rimfire manufacturers in the world, Aguila utilizes cutting-edge technology to manufacture quality rimfire, centerfire and shotshell ammunition.
Aguila has come up with what I think is really a slick advancement in the shotshell realm. They are manufacturing a 1¾-inch shotshell, a full 1 inch shorter than the standard 2¾-inch shell and it comes in bird shot, slugs and buckshot. The Mini Shell, as they call it, offers lower recoil, and lower noise level, both of which are very important to new shooters, especially kids. All of this yet this little shell delivers a five-eights ounce load of No. 7½ shot backed by 1¾ drams of powder, plenty enough to crush clay targets on the skeet or sporting clay range. Those of you who run youth shooter programs, are you listening?
I’m sure I will never own a Model T Ford, and although I would love to have a Camaro, I probably won’t ever drive one of those either. I do, however, know a lady who used to have a red one.
Married her in fact.
Larry Case is a retired captain with West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and a lifelong outdoorsman. Larry writes for several newspapers and magazines. His website is www.gunsandcornbread.com and you can reach him at larryocase3@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.