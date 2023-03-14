Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially in the afternoon. High 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.