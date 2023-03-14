A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas by the family of a Venango man killed last year when his pickup truck collided with a large mobile asphalt milling machine in Meadville.
Timothy Johnson, 48, died when his truck struck the machine, owned by Shields Asphalt Paving of Gibsonia, around 6:35 a.m. Aug. 30, 2022, according to the suit.
Johnson was driving his truck south on South Main Street with the headlights on when it struck the milling machine, the suit said.
The machine, operated by Matthew J. George, was traveling east on Clark Road and crossing South Main Street at the time of the crash, the suit alleges.
Among the allegations in the suit, the milling machine was operating without any operating lights on it; operating without illuminated head lamps as required between sunset and sunrise; and there were no construction warning signs or flaggers on South Main Street north of the intersection to warn traffic.
The suit, filed Thursday on behalf of Johnson’s estate by his widow, Marsha D. Johnson, is seeking wrongful death claims against both George and Shields Asphalt Paving.
The suit is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 as well as legal fees.
